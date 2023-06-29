Kyrie Irving will meet with the Phoenix Suns once free agency begins on Friday, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported as free agency updates develop each day.

The Suns increased their chances of making a deep playoff run next year after Bradley Beal used his no-trade clause to land with Phoenix. It was also reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania that Kevin Durant was one of the main reasons that led to Beal choosing the Suns over his other options.

With the possibility of another superstar making his way to Phoenix, NBA fans on Twitter tweeted their reactions.

After a second-round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets this season, the Suns' organization has been relentless in making moves since then.

They fired their previous coach Monty Williams and hired Frank Vogel as his replacement. The organization also made a better pitch to Bradley Beal, compared to other teams, resulting in Beal taking his talents to Phoenix.

As the Phoenix Suns could use a quality player at the point guard position, Kyrie Irving makes an interesting case to take the helm. While the Suns' cap space and the amount they can offer Irving are both subjects for another day, a starting lineup with four All-Stars almost mirrors what Golden State had back in 2017.

In the scenario that the Suns manage to acquire Irving and squeeze a contract that would be under CBA regulations, it makes an interesting case for what's next regarding the team's bench depth.

With four All-Stars on the roster, the coaching staff will have to utilize each player's capabilities when it comes to playing a huge number of minutes per game.

NBA insider on Kyrie Irving's mindset heading into free agency

After Kyrie Irving played 20 games for the Dallas Mavericks last season, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne provided an interesting update regarding Irving's plans for free agency.

"From what I'm told, he intends to take meetings when free agency opens," Shelburne said. "He wants to find a place where he can spend the rest of his career, the place that feels like home."

For the Dallas Mavericks, Irving averaged 27.0 points per game (51.0% shooting, including 39.2% from 3-point range), 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds. He had a lackluster record with Luka Doncic as the duo went only 5-11.

