Kyrie Irving set to release new ANTA KAI 1 ‘Enlightened Warrior’ colorway via KICKS CREW

Since parting ways with Nike, Kyrie Irving’s partnership with ANTA has produced some instant classics in the sneaker game. With the success of his 'Artist On Court 'and 'Sneakerverse' colorways, the Dallas Mavericks star and ANTA are now set to release an all-new ‘Enlightened Warrior’ colorway of the ANTA KAI 1s this Friday via KICKS CREW.

Back in December, Kyrie Irving made headlines for his investment in KICKS CREW, a deal which saw him named as the CCO. Now, Irving’s latest colorway of the ANTA KAI 1 is set to release on the global sneaker marketplace ahead of the NBA playoffs.

With just two games left in the season in the wake of their recent clash with the Miami Heat, the ANTA KAI 1 ‘Enlightened Warrior’ will be released on Apr. 12 at Noon ET in the United States via KICKS CREW and Anta’s official website.

A press release from KICKS CREW sent to Sportskeeda’s Evan Bell relayed the news, which shed light on the origins of the design:

“The new ‘Enlightened Warrior’ colorway features inspiration from African American and Indigenous cultures. The predominantly black-and-white design is accented by four vibrant colors that each have their own meaning.

"Red embodies strength, speed is evoked by yellow, focus is denoted by green, and agility is embodied in purple. “

ANTA KAI 1 - Enlightened Warrior colorway releasing 4/12

Looking at the technology packed into Kyrie Irving's ANTA KAI 1 ‘Enlightened Warrior’ colorway

While ANTA may not have as deep-rooted history in the NBA as Nike did, Kyrie Irving’s ANTA KAI 1 shoe is packed with cutting-edge performance technology tailored specifically to the eight-time All-Star,

The Forefoot Lockdown Strap, for example, as seen over the laces, offers players a customizable fit to ensure stability during play along with the TPU Sidewall to give users lockdown support. These two key elements, in conjunction, allow for support and stability regardless of what surface is being played on.

The shoes also feature a branded Nitroedge Midsole Cushion which both contributes to the shoe’s lightweight design and provides immediate energy return with each stride for long-term comfort.

The ‘Enlightened Warrior’ colorway also features a unique design nod to Kyrie Irving’s heritage in the rubber threaded outsoles. The previously mentioned press release indicates that the design pays homage to the Mavericks star’s tribal roots, while also providing “smooth heel-to-toe transitions” and “excellent traction for immediate stops”.

As Irving had previously indicated in a statement released on the ANTA website at the time of the ANTA KAI 1 release:

"I've woven the essence of my heritage and my heart for basketball into the design of ANTA KAI 1. This is more than a shoe; it embodies our ancestors' strength and the future we're building. Every detail … tells the story of where we've been and where we're going. “

The Apr. 12 release of the all-new ‘Enlightened Warrior’ colorway of the ANTA Kai 1, will be done via a lottery raffle on KICKS CREW, with winners randomly selected to purchase the shoes for $125.