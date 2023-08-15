Kyrie Irving shares inspirational quotes amidst ongoing spat with Dave Portnoy and Dillon Brooks

It is no secret that Kyrie Irving and Dillon Brooks have their own beef to settle. In the past few days, their spat has been revisited, with Irving telling his Twitch stream watchers what he thinks about what happened between them during the infamous jersey swap, as well as his thoughts about Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy.

While fans are already familiar with Irving's disdain for Brooks, his beef with Portnoy for calling him 'trash' was also brought up and he wants to play them one-on-one.

"I still owe two people on Twitter a one-on-one. Gunz Show and dude from Barstool, David Portnoy. I have no personal issues with them. I'm gonna use these guys as examples when these guys start talking out the side of their f---ing mouth about my craft and my career," said Irving.

Days after the Twitch stream, Irving posted on social media some quotes from Rod Sterling and Assata Shakur, among others.

"Dear me, Don't fall back into your old habits just because they're familiar. Love, me." said on one social media post.

"I had spent many years pursuing excellence... now it was dedicated to freedom, and that was far more important," said another.

What Kyrie Irving had to say about Dillon Brooks

Back in March 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies faced the Dallas Mavericks on their home court. Kyrie Irving and Dillon Brooks already knew that they were going to swap jerseys after the game but it did not happen.

"Me and him had a whole viral moment this year after the game where I was pissed that I got hurt again. I was not necessarily just pissed, I was pissed at him, and he knew it, too. He hurt me," said Kyrie.

During the game, Brooks and Irving had an intense battle on the basketball court. Unfortunately, Kyrie got injured but managed to return to the game. After the heated matchup, Kyrie Irving went on to give Brooks his jersey but they did not do a swap.

"He didn't do it on purpose, I don't know if he did it on purpose. He hurt me again in that game," said Kyrie Irving in his Twitch stream. "I had like 26 going into the 4th quarter at Memphis, we were supposed to win that game and go into the playoffs. He here is just doing Dillon Brooks things. I didn't take his jersey after the game because I was so just so focused on getting to the locker room and getting my rehab done for recovery."

The Grizzlies won that matchup by just four points and earned a road game victory. Irving had 24 points and four rebounds while Brooks tallied nine points, four rebounds, and five assists.

