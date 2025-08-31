Kyrie Irving takes massive step on his road to return following horror injury

Almost six months ago, Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in a game against the Sacramento Kings. Given the gravity of the injury and the timing (late in the season), it was largely expected that the Dallas Mavericks star would miss the next season.However, from what Irving recently said about his injury and the video that has surfaced online, Uncle Drew returning late in the 2025-26 season doesn't seem too wild an idea. A recent post from Overtime showed that the Mavs star was way ahead in his injury rehab.The video was posted on Sunday, showing Irving working on his left-hand floater. He made left-hand floaters from the low post and free-throw areas. The NBA champion also showed his dribbling and jumpers. The workout remained pretty much light. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGiven that Irving tore his ACL just six months ago, his return should be extremely encouraging for the Mavs fans. However, recovering fully from a torn ACL after surgery takes almost a year. So, in the best-case scenario, Irving would return only at the end of the 2025-26 regular season.Kyrie Irving's game is highly aggressive. The All-Star guard might take more time to fully recover and feel like his old self when he returns.While rehabbing from injury, Kyrie Irving reveals he is building a different plan for futureIt would be safe to say that Kyrie Irving's approach to life is a bit different than most NBA stars. While still making millions from salary, in the last few years, the Mavs star has developed a more spiritual outlook towards life.While he recovers from ACL surgery, Irving has been opening up a lot about his life, both on and off the basketball court. During one of his recent livestreams, Irving revealed that he was building a business in farming.&quot;I'm building towards becoming one of the biggest farmers ever,&quot; Irving said. &quot;I want to be able to supply food and groceries to the world in the best way I can and create small, holistic villages where people can retire. … I'm more into agriculture than other things, too.&quot;Kyrie Irving has previously pressed upon the importance of a healthy lifestyle and said this was a major reason behind him putting his money into farming. In 2021, NY Post reported that the NBA star's KAI Family Foundation built a solar-powered water plant in a village in Pakistan. The plant provided thousands of villagers with clean water.