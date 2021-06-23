LA Clippers 103-104 Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton shines in epic finish, Pandemic P strikes again; here's how Twitter reacted to Game 2 of West Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

Deandre Ayton completed a literal last-second play to help the Phoenix Suns edge out the LA Clippers 104-103 in a thrilling finish to Game 2 on Tuesday night. Monty Williams set up an incredible out-of-bounds play and the Suns executed the same to perfection to go 2-0 up in the Western Conference Finals.

It was a largely neck-and-neck affair with the lead changing 10 times. With less than a minute to go, the LA Clippers seemed the favorites to win. But missed free throws from Paul George and a clutch play by Ayton sealed the win for the Phoenix Suns.

Paul George chokes against Phoenix Suns in the clutch, again

The LA Clippers didn't shoot the ball too well in this game, but they managed to stay within touching distance due to their hustle. Paul George also struggled from the field in the first half but found his rhythm in the second. He even scored two layups to give the LA Clippers the lead twice in the final minute of the game.

Paul George is guarded by Devin Booker

With the scoreboard reading 103-102 in the LA Clippers' favor, Paul George headed to the free-throw line. PG13 could've guaranteed safety at the very least for his side but he ended up missing both of his attempts from the charity stripe.

NBA Twitter was quick to slander George, who finished with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists. Patrick Beverley received flak for his on-court antics and flopping to draw fouls. Beverley even had a physical clash of heads with Devin Booker because of which the latter's nose started bleeding.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the LA Clippers' late slip-up against the Phoenix Suns in Game 2.

The missed FTs could very well determine the series. Helluva game no matter what tho — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) June 23, 2021

Devin Booker looking at Pandemic P….. Damn Paul George how you miss both free throw 🤦🏽‍♂️



pic.twitter.com/BfjXQ7yxev — ᕼᗝᗝᗪᎥᗴ 𝙇𝘽𝙅 ➐ (@HoodieLBJ) June 23, 2021

NBA Twitter seeing Pandemic P trending again pic.twitter.com/bf9sHR9Z8W — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) June 23, 2021

Me and the boys gathering for more Pandemic P slander pic.twitter.com/UBpjHolmBH — Joey (@joeytweetsports) June 23, 2021

Pat Bev after getting lightly touched in the face: #suns #clippers pic.twitter.com/lgTPfPZmTf — Carlton Banks’ Burner Account (@banksburner25) June 23, 2021

Paul George when he gets in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/4GndV97HjZ — elitetb ⛩ (@elitetb) June 23, 2021

Kawhi Leonard when he see Paul George in LA 😬 pic.twitter.com/K1Jk5ZRGwZ — ShakeDown 🎮🏀 (@ShakeDown2012) June 23, 2021

Deandre Ayton's clutch play sinks the LA Clippers

The Phoenix Suns had 0.9 seconds left on the clock when Jae Crowder lobbed the ball up towards the basket and Deandre Ayton flushed it down to give his side the ultimate lead. Ayton had a great outing overall and that final play was just the icing on the cake. He finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds.

EVERY ANGLE of Jae Crowder's pinpoint pass to Deandre Ayton to win Game 2 for the @Suns! #NBAPlayoffs #ThatsGame #NBAWCF presented by AT&T continues with Game 3 on Thursday at 9pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/JMEXIj0erK — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2021

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams also received deserved praise for drawing up that play. Another player who received worthy acclaim was Cameron Payne. Payne stepped up for a second night in Chris Paul's absence to record 29 points and nine assists without a single turnover.

Oh and that boy Cam Payne showed out! Sheeeesh ...Proving a lot of folks wrong! — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) June 23, 2021

That’s CP first win against Scott Foster in quite some time 😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 23, 2021

Deandre Ayton has given EVERYBODY problems the entire playoffs. — Black Big Lebowski (@LaJethroJenkins) June 23, 2021

btw - Dario doesn't play how he did tonight without a coach like Monty sticking by him.



Payne doesn't play how he did tonight without a coach like Monty giving him a shot. — David Kevin (@theIVpointplay) June 23, 2021

Cameron Payne has 18 assists and 1 turnover over the first 2 games of this series, let’s discuss. — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) June 23, 2021

Devin Booker the rest of the postseason. pic.twitter.com/D5frvlpc3K — Colb (@___Colb___) June 23, 2021

Ok look man the whole "Chris Paul taught the Suns everything" narrative is overblown yes I agree but Ayton grabbing Zubac's jersey and throwing him into a Booker screen is straight out of CP3's playbook and I dont give a damn what y'all say 😭 — America is musty (@DragonflyJonez) June 23, 2021

Crowder’s pass was more impressive than Ayton’s dunk. And that is no knock on Ayton, but the degree of difficulty on that pass … it had to be perfect. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 23, 2021

We immediately move to California after this matchup with the LA Clippers hosting the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 on Thursday.

