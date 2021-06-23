LA Clippers 103-104 Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton shines in epic finish, Pandemic P strikes again; here's how Twitter reacted to Game 2 of West Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

Deandre Ayton completed a literal last-second play to help the Phoenix Suns edge out the LA Clippers 104-103 in a thrilling finish to Game 2 on Tuesday night. Monty Williams set up an incredible out-of-bounds play and the Suns executed the same to perfection to go 2-0 up in the Western Conference Finals.
It was a largely neck-and-neck affair with the lead changing 10 times. With less than a minute to go, the LA Clippers seemed the favorites to win. But missed free throws from Paul George and a clutch play by Ayton sealed the win for the Phoenix Suns.
Paul George chokes against Phoenix Suns in the clutch, again
The LA Clippers didn't shoot the ball too well in this game, but they managed to stay within touching distance due to their hustle. Paul George also struggled from the field in the first half but found his rhythm in the second. He even scored two layups to give the LA Clippers the lead twice in the final minute of the game.
With the scoreboard reading 103-102 in the LA Clippers' favor, Paul George headed to the free-throw line. PG13 could've guaranteed safety at the very least for his side but he ended up missing both of his attempts from the charity stripe.
NBA Twitter was quick to slander George, who finished with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists. Patrick Beverley received flak for his on-court antics and flopping to draw fouls. Beverley even had a physical clash of heads with Devin Booker because of which the latter's nose started bleeding.
Deandre Ayton's clutch play sinks the LA Clippers
The Phoenix Suns had 0.9 seconds left on the clock when Jae Crowder lobbed the ball up towards the basket and Deandre Ayton flushed it down to give his side the ultimate lead. Ayton had a great outing overall and that final play was just the icing on the cake. He finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds.
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams also received deserved praise for drawing up that play. Another player who received worthy acclaim was Cameron Payne. Payne stepped up for a second night in Chris Paul's absence to record 29 points and nine assists without a single turnover.
We immediately move to California after this matchup with the LA Clippers hosting the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 on Thursday.
