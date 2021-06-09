LA Clippers 109-112 Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell catches fire and Pandemic P strikes again; here's how Twitter reacted to Game 1 | 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2

A second-half turnaround allowed the Utah Jazz to beat the LA Clippers 112-109 in Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinals series on Tuesday night. Donovan Mitchell was at the heart of this change of fortunes for Quin Snyder's unit as he dropped 45 points on 16-of-30 shooting.

The Utah Jazz were hot to start the game and rushed to a 10-2 lead. The well dried up completely for a while as they then went on to miss 21 straight attempts, while the LA Clippers kept chipping away and led by as many as 13 at the break.

An inspired effort on both ends of the court allowed the Utah Jazz to erase that deficit in the third quarter. The hosts continued this momentum into the fourth, but the LA Clippers made a late run. They had the chance to tie the game during the final possession, but Rudy Gobert turned up with a huge block on Marcus Morris Sr. to seal the deal for his side.

Donovan Mitchell bails out the Utah Jazz once again

Donovan Mitchell had a mixed first half, where he scored a few points but failed to get the job done on defense. Spida was on a solo mission in the third quarter as he racked up 10 straight points to turn the tide in the Utah Jazz's favor. The LA Clippers had no answers for Mitchell there onwards as he scored 32 points in the second half.

📹| @spidadmitchell ⤵️



45p | 6 3pm | 5a | 3r | 1s | 1b pic.twitter.com/lfNrxgddBs — utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 9, 2021

Rudy Gobert was instrumental too as he kept Kawhi Leonard out of his favored spots inside the paint. The Stifle Tower finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Both Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic stepped up in Mike Conley's absence and scored 18 points apiece.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Utah Jazz's comeback win against the LA Clippers.

Donovan taking advantage of the clippers not having any rim protection. Looking forward to seeing T Lue adjustment. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 9, 2021

Luke Kennard when he sees Donovan Mitchell in front of him pic.twitter.com/Q915REEo17 — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) June 9, 2021

If there was any question of Superstar power to match Kawhi, Donovan Mitchell is the damn answer! He is making it 100% clear!



Oh, and Paul George is headed to 1st Team All He is Who He Is, right next to Giannis! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 9, 2021

Blood-in-the-water Donovan Mitchell is my favorite version of Donovan Mitchell. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) June 9, 2021

Mitchell doing *this* in front of D-Wade, man. That dribble to split the defense gave me flashbacks to vintage Wade pic.twitter.com/ZSfcaxqlu8 — Kaelen Jones (@kaelenjones) June 9, 2021

Gobert’s biggest stop since he shut down the entire league — Pod Dont Lie w/Sam & Stav (@PodDontLieNBA) June 9, 2021

GOBERT WITH A BLOCK TO SEAL IT FOR UTAH ❌ pic.twitter.com/zdP0isksUM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 9, 2021

GoBeRt CaNt GuaRd ThE PerIMeteR — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) June 9, 2021

Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George struggle as LA Clippers drop Game 1

Paul George had 20 points and 10 rebounds tonight, but the basket seemed too small for him as he went 4-of-17 from the field. He made some good defensive plays but missed way too many open looks which eventually hurt the LA Clippers.

Paul George

Kawhi Leonard had 23 points and seven rebounds, but he was very mediocre on defense tonight. Leonard committed several unnecessary fouls and wasn't quick on switches or closeouts. He finished with a game-low plus-minus of -12.

Luke Kennard was the LA Clippers' best scorer against the Utah Jazz tonight, scoring 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

Right on schedule: Paul George turns into George Paul, Pandemic P, shrinking in the Round 2 spotlight. Oh, well, at least it's only Game 1. Next! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 9, 2021

Paul George coming back to reclaim Pandemic P from Porzingis pic.twitter.com/EtMgwSvV5h — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 9, 2021

I hope we get a chance to see both the Jazz and Clippers at full strength. Would love to see Utah with Conley at some point in this series and LA with Paul George at some point in this series too. — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) June 9, 2021

Kawhi seeing Paul “Pandemic P” George making an appearance in the second round: #NBAPlayoffs #LACvsUTA pic.twitter.com/MtTJoD1Cvs — Carlton Banks’ Burner Account (@banksburner25) June 9, 2021

Kawhi Leonard anti-vaxxers

🤝

refusing to take important shots — Barry McCockiner (@UltraWeedHater) June 9, 2021

Remember when it was “PG AND Kawhi AND patBev! How is anyone going to score?!”



Defense just isn’t that way in the playoffs, man, it’s about your weakest link, and honestly, even your 2nd weakest. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) June 9, 2021

"help." - Luke Kennard — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 9, 2021

Game 2 of this series will take place on June 10th. The Utah Jazz will be hoping to have Mike Conley back in the starting lineup by then, while the LA Clippers will be expecting their star duo to perform better.

Dear reader, please help us improve our NBA/basketball coverage by taking a quick, 30-second survey. Click here!

Edited by Raunak J