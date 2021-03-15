LA Clippers 115 - 130 New Orleans Pelicans: Twitter erupts as Zion Williamson and Co. put on an offensive masterclass

The New Orleans Pelicans dominated contenders LA Clippers to secure their first win over them since 2019 with a staggering scoreline of 130-115. Stan Van Gundy's men were absolutely ruthless from the get-go and did not give Ty Lue's men any chance to script a comeback.
New Orleans Pelicans trio of Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, and Brandon Ingram combined for a whopping 70 points as the team scored 110 points within the first three-quarters of the game. Van Gundy's men were untouchable in the paint , outscoring the LA Clippers 74-40, while also outrebounding them 40-32.
The LA Clippers came into the game without Pat Beverley and had to deal with another injury blow as big-man Serge Ibaka left the floor early on due to lower-back tightness. Kawhi Leonard top-scored for visiting side with 23 points.
Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram all shine against the LA Clippers as the New Orleans Pelicans go up 110-83 inside the first 3-quarters
Zion Williamson scored 27 points on the night and tormented the LA Clippers inside the paint for the majority of the game. With no big-man to rely on in the interior, the 1st overall pick from 2019 had a field day dominating Kawhi Leonard and crew.
Lonzo Ball started the game well and added 20 points, shooting 70% from the field, including a 62.5% clip from downtown. This was the sixth time this season that Lonzo had 5 or more three-pointers to his name.
Brandon Ingram had 23 points on the night and was as lethal as ever with his shooting. He went 7-13 from the field, including 3-6 from the three-point line. These massive performances helped the New Orleans Pelicans go up 110-83 within the first three-quarters, which took everyone by storm.
LA Clippers' woes continue
The LA Clippers were outclassed on the night and allowed the New Orleans Pelicans to convert 65.4% of their field goal attempts. Ty Lue's side have now failed to register consecutive wins for almost a month now, with the franchise struggling to maintain any consistency.
Talisman Kawhi Leonard mentioned after the game as well that the team needs to be more consistent if they are going to have a shot at winning the chip.
Jaxson Hayes drops a monstrous dunk on Reggie Jackson to top his career-night performance
Even though New Orleans Pelicans relied on their 3 star players to take them to victory, the highlight of the night came from none other than Jaxson Hayes. The youngster had a career night, coming off the bench to score 17 points. However, what caught everyone's attention was his vicious dunk on Reggie Jackson in the 3rd quarter. Expectedly, the Twitter world went bonkers watching Hayes posterize the 30-year-old veteran.
