LA Clippers 115 - 130 New Orleans Pelicans: Twitter erupts as Zion Williamson and Co. put on an offensive masterclass

The New Orleans Pelicans dominated contenders LA Clippers to secure their first win over them since 2019 with a staggering scoreline of 130-115. Stan Van Gundy's men were absolutely ruthless from the get-go and did not give Ty Lue's men any chance to script a comeback.

New Orleans Pelicans trio of Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, and Brandon Ingram combined for a whopping 70 points as the team scored 110 points within the first three-quarters of the game. Van Gundy's men were untouchable in the paint , outscoring the LA Clippers 74-40, while also outrebounding them 40-32.

The LA Clippers came into the game without Pat Beverley and had to deal with another injury blow as big-man Serge Ibaka left the floor early on due to lower-back tightness. Kawhi Leonard top-scored for visiting side with 23 points.

Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram all shine against the LA Clippers as the New Orleans Pelicans go up 110-83 inside the first 3-quarters

Zion Williamson scored 27 points on the night and tormented the LA Clippers inside the paint for the majority of the game. With no big-man to rely on in the interior, the 1st overall pick from 2019 had a field day dominating Kawhi Leonard and crew.

Lonzo Ball started the game well and added 20 points, shooting 70% from the field, including a 62.5% clip from downtown. This was the sixth time this season that Lonzo had 5 or more three-pointers to his name.

Brandon Ingram had 23 points on the night and was as lethal as ever with his shooting. He went 7-13 from the field, including 3-6 from the three-point line. These massive performances helped the New Orleans Pelicans go up 110-83 within the first three-quarters, which took everyone by storm.

Here's how Twitter reacted to their performance:

This is the Lonzo Ball that Magic/Rob envisioned becoming when they drafted him. Pushing the tempo, going at a different speed than the opposing team, moving the ball, rebounding, defending elite players and confidently drilling open 3’s. He has 20-8-5 and has hit five 3’s so far — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) March 15, 2021

Like a Randy Moss fly route.



You see the hand go up. You know where the ball is going. Still can't stop it. https://t.co/SQmGWpkWeb — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) March 15, 2021

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Zion Williamson already has 20 points in the paint tonight - the 20th time he's done that this season, most in the NBA.



The No. 2 and 3 players on that list - Giannis Antetokounmpo (12) and Nikola Jokic (8) - have COMBINED for 20 such games this season. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 15, 2021

Pelicans lead the Clippers 110-83 after three quarters. As we saw against the Jazz and Suns, they HAVE the talent to compete against anybody. If they don't require too many more bad losses (Timberwolves), we could be witnessing some important growth and a fun season finish. — Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) March 15, 2021

The Pelicans scored 110 in 3 quarters vs the Clippers????? For real? — westbrookgetsachip (@Alwaysn4evaArt) March 15, 2021

Zion Williamson about to create jobs for people in the next 10 years. The league has gone so small that there is hardly anyone at his position that has a hope of stopping him. Teams gonna be signing Brandon Bass types again — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 15, 2021

End of the 1st half: Pelicans 67, Clippers 57



Ball 14 pts, 5 rebs & 4 assts

Zion 13 pts & 3 assts

Ingram 10 pts



Pels shot 62.5 percent from the field in the 1st half and lead by 10 despite turning the ball over 13 times. Really strong half against a quality opponent. — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) March 15, 2021

Lonzo Ball is up to 17 points on 5-7 shooting from 3.



It's his 6th game with five or more 3-pointers. He had five all last season. — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) March 15, 2021

LA Clippers' woes continue

Kawhi Leonard

The LA Clippers were outclassed on the night and allowed the New Orleans Pelicans to convert 65.4% of their field goal attempts. Ty Lue's side have now failed to register consecutive wins for almost a month now, with the franchise struggling to maintain any consistency.

Talisman Kawhi Leonard mentioned after the game as well that the team needs to be more consistent if they are going to have a shot at winning the chip.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the LA Clippers performance:

Man, Clippers down 110-83 end of three quarters. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 15, 2021

Jaxson Hayes drops a monstrous dunk on Reggie Jackson to top his career-night performance

Jaxson Hayes #10 of the New Orleans Pelicans

Even though New Orleans Pelicans relied on their 3 star players to take them to victory, the highlight of the night came from none other than Jaxson Hayes. The youngster had a career night, coming off the bench to score 17 points. However, what caught everyone's attention was his vicious dunk on Reggie Jackson in the 3rd quarter. Expectedly, the Twitter world went bonkers watching Hayes posterize the 30-year-old veteran.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Jaxson Hayes’ dunk on Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/MxpFiRzmYB — Pluto ☔️ (@_ninthplanet) March 15, 2021

Zion on Jaxson Hayes’ dunk: “Jax could get 5 of those a game if he wanted to.”



Also added that Reggie Jackson made the perfect rotation there on defense.



Z also laughed and said he might have made a “business decision” if he was in Jackson’s position. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 15, 2021

Jaxson Hayes saw Ant Edwards' dunk during halftime and was like "bet" — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) March 15, 2021

911, what’s your EMERGENCY? I would like to report an assault. Jaxson Hayes just assaulted Reggie Jackson, hurry b4 it happens again. #NBA #PelsClippers 😱😱😱😱😱😱 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 15, 2021