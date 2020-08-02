LA Clippers 126-103 New Orleans Pelicans: Twitter erupts as PG goes off from the 3-point line while Zion finishes with single-digit points  | NBA 2019-20

The New Orleans Pelicans suffered a 126-103 blowout loss against the LA Clippers in their quest for a playoff berth. Coming off of a narrow loss at the hands of city rivals LA Lakers, the LA Clippers absolutely dismantled the Pelicans' defense in the first half of the game. They exhibited selfless play with excellent ball movement.

While the Clippers set a franchise record by hitting 25 three-pointers, the Pelicans struggled throughout the game with misjudged passes and turnovers. Paul George concluded the game with 28 points - 8-11 from downtown - and 3 steals. Zion Williamson, who was restricted to 14 minutes on the court, scored 7 points and 5 rebounds while Lonzo Ball continued his abysmal shooting.

LA Clippers rained 3s on New Orleans Pelicans in the first half

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers

The New Orleans Pelicans struggled to keep their playoff hopes alive in the first QT against the LA Lakers. Paul George was off to a red hot start, draining 3-3 from downtown. There were a couple of bad judgements while passing by Zion Williamson, Jrue Holiday, and Lonzo Ball that ended in turnovers.

The LA Clippers concluded the first QT 37-25 in their favour, rattling 9 three-point shots while the New Orleans Pelican led in turnovers. However, Paul George appeared to be lazy on defense.

. The LA Clippers dismantled the New Orleans Pelicans' defense, scoring 77 in the first half. The 3-point avalanche continued for the Clippers in second QT. They were awfully close to beating the Golden State Warriors’ record for most made 3s in the first half.

Make that 16 (!!) threes in the first, tying a franchise record for three-pointers in a half. pic.twitter.com/nqplKqoVFo — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 1, 2020

Advertisement

After a bucket and steal in first QT, Zion Williamson scored 4 points for the New Orleans Pelicans before getting benched as a precaution after a fall. Paul George stripped the ball from Lonzo, which translated into an unselfish play in transition concluding in a layup by Morris. George recorded 3 steals in the first half as Pelicans trailed 45-77 with 12 turnovers.

Also Read: Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Match Preview - 3rd August 2020

New Orleans Pelicans' comeback attempts were futile

The Pelicans did put up a fight in the second half. The LA Clippers were off to a rusty start while the Pelicans tried to rally back into the game after a devastating first half, with Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart stepping up.

However, it did not last long as Paul George drained 3s from downtown, including an impressive corner fadeaway. The New Orleans Pelicans’ attempts were futile as the LA Clippers concluded the third QT with 37 points.

Anybody Bored with this Pelicans and Clippers...may wanna watch TJ Warren giving Philly that work right now! 19 first quarter point. Carry on.. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 1, 2020

By the fourth QT, the Pelicans had basically given up as Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Lonzo Ball took to the bench. Kawhi Leonard concluded the game with 24 points and 6 rebounds.

Hey! I know it’s been nearly a 5-month lay-off and the @LAClippers are the superior team, but damn @PelicansNBA!!! Can y’all at least ACT like y’all are interested in playing ball and trying to make the playoffs? Passes! Dribbling! Movement! All of it non-existent. Damn!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 1, 2020

Congrats to @LAClippers coach Doc Rivers for moving up to 11th on the all-time COACHING WINS list! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/6953i8m9FE — NBA (@NBA) August 2, 2020

Kawhi really sold this foul and let Josh Hart know about it. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MoYousO3fd — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 1, 2020

When the NBA see the Pelicans down by 40 to the Clippers pic.twitter.com/BZ6M0H4Mya — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 1, 2020

Why are the @LAClippers making the @PelicansNBA seem like a #NBA G League team right now? Both teams on opposite sides of the spectrum re: offensive sets, defensive effort, intensity (Lonzo Ball looks detached, chillin' & they're down by 30 pts) #LAClippers #NewOrleansPelicans pic.twitter.com/lrTWTObdLx — Dalton Higgins (@daltonhiggins5) August 1, 2020

People get on here and swear that Patrick Beverley runs around doing nothing.



Once again, it’s much easier to just admit you don’t watch or understand basketball. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) August 1, 2020

Kawhi got Lonzo good with the fake😂 pic.twitter.com/EMxVyU31ko — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) August 1, 2020

Another meaningless game... playoffs need to get here already pic.twitter.com/yEugNdhBOK — Leonard Garza (@RantAboutSports) August 2, 2020

When your former coach is responsible for ending your playoff streak pic.twitter.com/tkRoIRXLpm — #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor (@poproyaltystan) August 2, 2020

Also Read: Twitter erupts as the Oklahoma City Thunder dismantle the Utah Jazz 110-94 | NBA 2019-20