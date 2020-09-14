LA Clippers 98-111 Denver Nuggets: Twitter erupts as Nikola Jokic's sensational performance forces Game 7 | NBA Playoffs 2020

After having a 16 point lead at halftime, LA Clippers managed to blow it in the second half as the Denver Nuggets made another remarkable comeback in the Western Conference Semi-Final series. The Nuggets have now tied the series at 3-3 and will face off with the Clippers in a Game 7 which is set to take place on Tuesday. NBA Twitter, especially LA Lakers fans had their share of the fun, as Clippers were heavily trolled for a double point lead for the second game in a row.

Twitter reacts as Denver Nuggets level the series 3-3 against the LA Clippers

The clippers blew back to back 16 point leads pic.twitter.com/j2k0w4ZdYz — ❄️ (@HopeLikely) September 13, 2020

Clippers lost 2 straight games and gotta play 1 more intense one meanwhile the Lakers taking ice baths resting they bodies pic.twitter.com/GSgiRWWZRS — 6 inches is enough (@ExtendoBans) September 13, 2020

I heard we're clowning the Clippers on twitter dot com today pic.twitter.com/jw6FJSlwLN — Aye throw that Boyz II Men on (@DragonflyJonez) September 13, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

Denver Nuggets won on the back of Nikola Jokic's 34 points and 14 rebounds effort, which completely overshadowed the performance of Clippers duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in this topsy-turvy encounter. Point guard Jamal Murray contributed with 21 points and Gary Harris made some tough shots down the stretch in the fourth quarter for the Denver Nuggets.

Someone, anyone, former NBA players. Can you explain to me how this gr8 Clipper defensive tm keep blowing double digit leads especially with 3 All NBA Defensive tm members and a defensive minded head coach? Drop a comment below — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 13, 2020

“LA Clippers, double dippers, burger flippers, wire strippers. Nuggets in 7” pic.twitter.com/hhoRdE6MMf — Adam Busack (@Kingbus5) September 13, 2020

NIKOLA JOKIC 🔥

34 PTS

14 REB

7 AST

4 3PT



Nuggets outscored the Clippers 64-35 in the 2nd half to force a GM 7!



pic.twitter.com/T3bkuQI6Nv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 13, 2020

Advertisement

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

LA Clippers were in a comfortable position for most of the game but then went through an offensive slump in the third quarter which lasted till the end and allowed the Nuggets to make a comeback. Paul George scored a game-high 33 points for the Clippers, making four of his nine three-point attempts.

the clippers once they get a double digit lead pic.twitter.com/5AY8mavnGs — richie (@richiehomiequan) September 13, 2020

Bruh I forgot the Clippers were playing early.. wow and also .. they obviously forgot too! — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) September 13, 2020

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson was one of the many fans who did not expect this series to be pushed till Game 7. Denver Nuggets have showcased their mental resilience in the bubble. In the first round of the NBA playoffs, Nuggets came back from a 3-1 deficit against Utah Jazz. They have repeated this feat against championship favorites LA Clippers.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Why the LA Lakers need to be careful before making a move for Gordon Hayward

Are the Denver Nuggets going to make a liar out of me?? 😳 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 13, 2020

Kawhi realizing he left a perfectly good raptors team to join the Clippers and struggle against the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/hAoee3KvPQ — mink flow (@currypiston) September 13, 2020

The Clippers are -60 in the playoffs with Montrezl Harrell on the court, +130 with him on the bench. — Justin Phan (@jphanned) September 13, 2020

Lebron and AD looking at the Clippers pic.twitter.com/UKHPjHC83W — 𝓚𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱💔🕊 (16-0) (@HoodieKrish) September 13, 2020

It’s bout to be 2015 all over again pic.twitter.com/XQFAfHHlDz — HeatCulture🔥 (44-29) (@WadexFlash) September 13, 2020

LA Lakers fans were the most vocal bunch on Twitter, poking fun at LA Clippers fans and the team for blowing a 16 point first-half lead. They mercilessly trolled the Clippers' fanbase with a series of hilarious memes and Tweets. The fact that the LA Clippers had also lost a lead in the last game as well, just added further to misery of their team's fans.

Lakers fans seeing the Clippers going to G7 vs Denver pic.twitter.com/N4X4dg7GdN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2020

ALL the pressure on the Clippers Tuesday.



Nuggets eat pressure for lunch. — Vic Lombardiᴰʳ (@VicLombardi) September 13, 2020

The winner of game seven will set up a Western Conference finals showdown with LeBron James' LA Lakers, who are taking a rest after winning their second-round series against Houston Rockets. The Lakers won the series 4-1 after losing the first game of the contest.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: 'One Piece' Houston Rockets need to buy this off-season to get past the Western Conference