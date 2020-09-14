LA Clippers 98-111 Denver Nuggets: Twitter erupts as Nikola Jokic's sensational performance forces Game 7 | NBA Playoffs 2020

After having a 16 point lead at halftime, LA Clippers managed to blow it in the second half as the Denver Nuggets made another remarkable comeback in the Western Conference Semi-Final series. The Nuggets have now tied the series at 3-3 and will face off with the Clippers in a Game 7 which is set to take place on Tuesday. NBA Twitter, especially LA Lakers fans had their share of the fun, as Clippers were heavily trolled for a double point lead for the second game in a row.
Twitter reacts as Denver Nuggets level the series 3-3 against the LA Clippers
Denver Nuggets won on the back of Nikola Jokic's 34 points and 14 rebounds effort, which completely overshadowed the performance of Clippers duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in this topsy-turvy encounter. Point guard Jamal Murray contributed with 21 points and Gary Harris made some tough shots down the stretch in the fourth quarter for the Denver Nuggets.
LA Clippers were in a comfortable position for most of the game but then went through an offensive slump in the third quarter which lasted till the end and allowed the Nuggets to make a comeback. Paul George scored a game-high 33 points for the Clippers, making four of his nine three-point attempts.
LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson was one of the many fans who did not expect this series to be pushed till Game 7. Denver Nuggets have showcased their mental resilience in the bubble. In the first round of the NBA playoffs, Nuggets came back from a 3-1 deficit against Utah Jazz. They have repeated this feat against championship favorites LA Clippers.
LA Lakers fans were the most vocal bunch on Twitter, poking fun at LA Clippers fans and the team for blowing a 16 point first-half lead. They mercilessly trolled the Clippers' fanbase with a series of hilarious memes and Tweets. The fact that the LA Clippers had also lost a lead in the last game as well, just added further to misery of their team's fans.
The winner of game seven will set up a Western Conference finals showdown with LeBron James' LA Lakers, who are taking a rest after winning their second-round series against Houston Rockets. The Lakers won the series 4-1 after losing the first game of the contest.
Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: 'One Piece' Houston Rockets need to buy this off-season to get past the Western Conference