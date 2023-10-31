LA Clippers Injury Report (31st October): Latest update on Terance Mann and Ivica Zubac's availability

The LA Clippers are scheduled to face the Orlando Magic on Halloween night for their fourth game of the season. The Clippers are coming off a huge win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Let's take a look at the latest LA Clippers injury report for October 31st.

According to the NBA's latest injury report, the Clippers have three players listed as out and two players listed as questionable. Brandon Boston Jr., Terance Mann, and Marcus Morris Sr. are out against the Magic, while Ivica Zubac and Normal Powell are still waiting for clearance if they'll be available tonight.

Meanwhile, ESPN doesn't have Morris listed on the Clippers' injury report because he was part of the reported James Harden trade. Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev are all listed as out pending the deal between the Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brandon Boston Jr. remains without a timetable for his return from left quadriceps tendinopathy. Terance Mann is still waiting to fully recover from a left ankle sprain suffered in the preseason.

Ivica Zubac has a right thigh contusion, but was able to play 22 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs. Norman Powell also played 19 minutes on Sunday and contributed 13 points and three rebounds. Powell is dealing with a sore left foot.

The LA Clippers will be short-handed tonight due to the acquisition of James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev. The Clippers traded Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin and Marcus Morris Sr. to the Philadelphia 76ers. They also sent an unprotected first-round pick in 2028, two second-round picks and a future first-round pick swap.

Players such as Bones Hyland, Mason Plumlee, Amir Coffey, Kobe Brown and Moussa Diabite will likely get some minutes on Halloween.

Also Read: How much money does James Harden make per second with LA Clippers? Exploring 'The Beard's' salary with Western Conference contenders

Are the LA Clippers championship contenders?

Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will have four All-Stars on their roster once the James Harden becomes official. Harden and Russell Westbrook are former MVPs as well, while Kawhi Leonard is a two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Some fans even thought that the Clippers fleeced the Philadelphia 76ers in the Harden deal. The Clippers managed to get P.J. Tucker, who can defend all five positions despite his age. They also retained Norman Powell and Terance Mann, who will likely carry the team's second unit.

The Clippers' depth remained intact, so they might finally be real championship contenders. Ty Lue is more than capable of handling superstars, but injuries always loom to ruin the team's aspiration.

Expand Tweet

With the Clippers playing in a new arena next season, it would be a great start if the first game at Intuit Dome would feature the raising of the championship banner.

Also Read: "Is that man ever gonna stay on a team?" - NBA fans in frenzy as James Harden reportedly finds his way to Clippers