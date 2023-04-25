LA Clippers injury report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George ruled out of Game 5 against the Suns

The LA Clippers have reported that both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard won't be playing in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. George will miss his fifth game of this year's playoffs, as he's been out of the lineup since the conclusion of the season, while Leonard will miss his third straight game.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have both been ruled OUT for Tuesday's Game 5 between Clippers and Suns, per @TomerAzarly Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have both been ruled OUT for Tuesday's Game 5 between Clippers and Suns, per @TomerAzarly. https://t.co/XmwaukoaQY

The Clippers will enter Game 5 with a lot to prove as they trail the series. The Suns have a commanding 3-1 lead against Leonard's squad. It hasn't been an easy job for the Arizona team, as the depth of the California team has proven to be a significant source of impact for the squad.

PG-13 is dealing with a knee sprain and has been on the sidelines prior to the start of the postseason. Leonard's injury is quite identical to George's, as he's dealing with a right knee sprain which he sustained in Game 1 against the Suns. The two-time champion decided to play it through in Game 2, but wasn't able to do the same in Games 3 and 4.

Without the two stars, the Clippers have turned to other players on their roster to do most of the heavy lifting. In the last three games, Russell Westbrook has stepped up his game and dominated for the Los Angeles team.

Westbrook is averaging 31.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists while making 54.4% from the field and 50% from the three-point arc. Ironically, his defensive prowess has given the Clippers a ton of opportunities.

The Clippers could still surprise everyone and turn things around. But others will have to help Westbrook carry the team.

Stephen A. Smith isn't changing his opinion about Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard sitting out for Game 5

Last week, analyst Stephen A. Smith had some words regarding the unavailability of Kawhi Leonard in the most crucial part of the year in the NBA. Unfortunately, it was uncovered that Leonard is also dealing with a family problem that involves his sister. With that said, Smith still stands by what he said about the superstar.

"You know, I said some things on this show last week about Kawhi Leonard as a superstar. I meant every word of it,” Smith said. “Having said all of that, I said it unaware of some of the personal things his family has gotten into."

Sports Illustrated @SInow Stephen A. Smith stands by criticism of Kawhi Leonard despite troubling family news trib.al/ShR6U2e Stephen A. Smith stands by criticism of Kawhi Leonard despite troubling family news trib.al/ShR6U2e

"I had no knowledge of that at the time that I said it,” Smith continued. “Otherwise, obviously, I would not have said it. It still has nothing to do with it, doesn’t change my opinion. I was just talking about him as a marketable star. But nevertheless, that subject would have been saved for another day had I known that.”

To find out what Smith said about Leonard, click the link below.

