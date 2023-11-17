LA Clippers Injury Report (Nov. 17): Latest update on James Harden and Mason Plumlee's status  

The LA Clippers will host the Houston Rockets at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday night for their third NBA In-Season Tournament match. The Clippers are currently 0-2 in the competition and are entering the Rockets matchup on a six-game losing streak. Let's take a look at the latest LA Clippers injury report for Nov. 17.

There are three players on the Clippers' injury report for Friday's game against the Rockets. Brandon Boston Jr., Kobe Brown and Mason Plumlee are all listed as out. Brown is assigned to the NBA G League, while Boston is recovering from left quadriceps tendinopathy and Plumlee is dealing with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook are all available and healthy to play against the Rockets. They will try to avoid losing seven games in a row and put to rest their doubters for now.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

As mentioned by Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, Kawhi Leonard's left wrist was taped on Thursday's practice. It's unclear if Leonard suffered the injury on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets, but it's great news that he's not on the injury report.

The LA Clippers have been struggling since the acquisition of James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. The Clippers are 0-5 with Harden on the lineup and have lost sixth in a row. They are currently sitting 12th in the Western Conference standings with a 3-7 record.

Harden has been blamed by many fans and analysts, while others are hoping that head coach Ty Lue figures out the perfect rotation for his superteam. Some are even calling for Harden to come off the bench since Russell Westbrook has already developed chemistry with the team.

Also Read: "You're asking me to do it for James Dolan" - Stephen A. Smith refuses to give up 'sex for a year' even if it results in Knicks NBA title win

LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets preview

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers

Some casual NBA fans might see the LA Clippers taking on the Houston Rockets as an easy task. However, they could not be more wrong because the Rockets are entering Friday's matchup on a six-game winning streak.

During their current run, the Rockets defeated the Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings twice, LA Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets. They are thriving under head coach Ime Udoka, who led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2022.

The Clippers are lacking cohesion, but almost pulled off an upset on Wednesday when they were three points away from stealing a win over the defending champs. Head coach Ty Lue even benched Russell Westbrook in the fourth quarter, but he'll continue making adjustments as the season continues.

Also Read: Former New York stars Carmelo Anthony and Odell Beckham Jr. link up before Bengals-Ravens TNF matchup