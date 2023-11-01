LA Clippers Injury Report (Nov 1st): Latest update on James Harden and Kawhi Leonard's availability

The LA Clippers complete their first back-to-back set of the season with a game vs their rivals, the LA Lakers. The game will be played at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, November 1st and tip-off time is 10:00 pm ET. This will be the first of four straight road games for the Clippers, who will play hosts again in 10 days, when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, November 12.

The Clippers have yet to release their injury report for Wednesday's game, as they were playing the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Thus, it is unclear if Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will suit up for the contest.

The Clippers have decided to be cautious with the condition of both superstars and not overload them early on. Leonard and George have both played in all four games this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Tyronn Lue says he doesn’t know about Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for tomorrow vs the Lakers yet," Tomer Azarly of Clutchpoints reports.

Expand Tweet

As for James Harden, his trade has not been completed yet, so it is unlikely he will be in the lineup tonight. However, with four days off until the next game, the former NBA MVP will have enough time to prepare, as he hasn't played this season following his turbulent relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers' front office before the trade.

The most likely scenario is for James Harden to make his debut with the LA Clippers Monday vs the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Russell Westbrook says LA Clippers are all about winning this year

Russell Westbrook has begun his first full season with the LA Clippers after joining the franchise in February of 2023. The former NBA MVP has his sights set on winning his first NBA championship and says he and the team share the same goal.

"The most important part about us is we have one common goal, and that's to win. So, regardless of wherever (Lue) needs me on the floor, I'm gonna do so," Russell Westbrook told media after Tuesday's win over the Magic, via NBA.com.

"I do think we have a good core foundation of how we want to play, and we know what that takes now. Plugging and playing and figure out what groups work well together and what groups don't, we will get that as the season goes along."

With James Harden moving to the team, the LA Clippers have emerged as a grand favorite to win it all, even though it remains to be seen how coach Tyronn Lue will have all four megastars on his starting lineup.

For his part, Westbrook will face the LA Lakers for a second time since he left the team in February of 2023. He has defeated his former team once (on April 6, 2023) since he joined the LA Clippers.