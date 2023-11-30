LA Clippers Injury Report (Nov. 30): Latest on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George’s availability

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will continue to lead the way for the LA Clippers as they travel to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night (November 30). Leonard and George are not listed in the Clippers' injury report ahead of their game against the Warriors.

However, two players remain out for the LA Clippers in Brandon Boston Jr. and Mason Plumlee.

Brandon Boston Jr., who is nursing a quadriceps injury, will sit out for the LA Clippers after missing their Wednesday night game against the Sacramento Kings.

Plumlee, on the other hand, is still recovering from an MCL injury. According to ClutchPoints' Tomer Azerly, Mason Plumlee is expected to be re-evaluated by the middle of December.

A third player, however, is being monitored right now in Norman Powell. Although not in the initial injury report released earlier Thursday, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reported that Powell hurt his leg during the Clippers-Kings game and did not return. ESPN listed Powell as day-to-day.

Kawhi Leonard deflects credit to teammates after 34-point blast vs. Kings

Kawhi Leonard fired 34 points in the LA Clippers' 131-117 win against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Wednesday night.

However, he credited his fellow LA Clippers for providing the needed help as well as they bounced back from a stinging loss to the Denver Nuggets, who played without their Big 3.

Kawhi Leonard said:

“It’s not about just me, Paul and James [Harden] or (Russell Westbrook). It’s about the whole collective group. There’s going to be nights when I’m double-teamed or the defense isn’t letting me play. I have to allow myself to let them win the game. We did a good job of getting to our spots, being aggressive.”

James Harden added 26 points, three rebounds, six assists, and five steals while Paul George made four triples for 19 points with three rebounds and seven assists as the LA Clippers escaped despite a 40-point blast from De'Aaron Fox.

Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown conceded that the LA Clippers were the better team that time, saying:

“Man, that was a butt whipping. Give the Clippers credit. They did everything they needed to do to come in here and get a win.”

Up next for the LA Clippers are the Golden State Warriors, who will miss two key players namely Chris Paul and Gary Payton II.