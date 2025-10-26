La La Anthony Beaming Courtside as Son Kiyan Kicks Off His Syracuse Era With Stellar Start

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 26, 2025 13:10 GMT
La La Anthony Beaming Courtside as Son Kiyan Kicks Off His Syracuse Era
La La Anthony Beaming Courtside as Son Kiyan Kicks Off His Syracuse Era (Credits: Getty and IG/@lala)

La La Anthony could be seen beaming with pride as she sat courtside for her and Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan’s, first college basketball game. Anthony chose to walk in his father’s footsteps, committing to Syracuse University in November 2024.

For months, fans have been waiting to see Kiyan Anthony make his debut for the university and that moment finally came on Saturday. Anthony took the court for Syracuse, facing the University of Buffalo in an exhibition game.

His mother, La La Anthony, was sitting courtside at the game and shared pictures and videos from her son’s debut on her Instagram story.

“My whole ♥️,” Anthony wrote.

La La Anthony&rsquo;s Instagram stories
La La Anthony’s Instagram stories

Kiyan Anthony impressed many with his performance during his debut for Syracuse. He finished the night with 10 points, shooting 4-for-7, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range, and displayed a high level of play on both ends of the floor.

Considering his father’s status as a legend at Syracuse, it wasn’t surprising to see the university’s fanbase cheering for Anthony throughout the matchup. Speaking after the game, he said:

“It makes me feel great just to know that the fanbase is behind me. I’m looking forward to going back to the Dome and playing a scrimmage game at home.”
La La Anthony highlights the similarity between Kiyan and his father, Carmelo Anthony, after his Syracuse debut

La La Anthony shared another post on her Instagram, highlighting how Kiyan Anthony’s first basket in college was eerily similar to his father, Carmelo Anthony’s, signature fadeaway.

Kiyan drove close to the rim and stepped back to create separation before draining a fadeaway jumper. The play was highlighted by ESPN and reshared by La La.

Carmelo Anthony is considered the best athlete to come out of Syracuse University. He led the program to its lone NCAA title during his one-and-done season there.

He played 35 games, averaging 22.2 points, 10 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 45.3%. He went on to be drafted at No. 3 by the Denver Nuggets in 2003, and the rest is history. Starting his collegiate journey in Syracuse, Kiyan Anthony hopes to join his father in the rafters after his run with the team.

He will play his first official game with the university on Nov. 3, taking on Binghamton.

Edited by Sameer Khan
