"Still Recovering from Last Night" - La La Anthony Drops Unseen Moments with Adorable Montage from Ciara’s Birthday Bash Featuring Kiyan Anthony

Ciara celebrated her 40th birthday on Saturday, and La La Anthony, one of her best friends, was also in attendance. After the party, La La shared unseen videos and moments from the birthday bash. Anthony started the day with a birthday tribute post for Ciara and shared snippets from the past. From doing TikTok videos together to arriving at Kim Kardashian's birthday party together, the post served as proof of their personal bond.One of the throwback pictures in the post featured La La Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, sitting in Ciara's lap. The subsequent slide also featured Kiyan with Ciara's children. La La captioned the post with a long message.&quot;Happy Birthday to @ciara!! I'm still recovering from last night!! 😂😂 my bestie…the one who keeps me grounded always..the one I can always count on..the one who always knows what to say and of course the one who has the prayer!! 🥰 20 years of friendship and counting. More life, love, and blessings. Like Russ said last night “you’re just getting started!!!” Love you for life!!! 🥰🥰🥰.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLa La also made a series of posts on her IG Story. In one of them, she posted a video of Ciara performing her &quot;Goodies&quot; song to the crowd at her birthday party.&quot;A night to remember!!!&quot; La La wrote in the caption.&quot;Last night was CRAAZZYYYY celebrating @ciara bday!!!&quot;[Picture Credit: IG/@lala]In another IG Story video, La La, Ciara and Kim Kardashian were doing the viral &quot;In the clurb we are all fam,&quot; TikTok trend, &quot;Always laugh,&quot; the actress wrote n the caption.&quot;Happy Birthday Ciara 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰.&quot;[Picture Credit: IG/@lala]In another IG Story post, both Ciara and La La danced on Ciara's &quot;How We Roll&quot; song with Chris Brown. &quot;It's Ciara bday!!!!!&quot;&quot;Today we celebrated you!! I love you!&quot; La La wrote with two hearts-on-face emojis.They also wrote &quot;bff&quot; inside a blue heart. [Picture Credit: IG/@lala]La La Anthony two-word emotional message for son Kiyan AnthonyAfter her son, Kiyan Anthony, committed to Syracuse for his college basketball, La La Anthony was heartbroken. It was the first time in her life that her son was living away from her. She later admitted that she cried every day thinking about her son leaving. On Saturday, she posted another picture with her son. In her rugged jeans and sleeveless top, La La posted a mirror selfie with Kiyan, who wore his Syracuse sweatsuit. La La Anthony captioned the post with two words.&quot;My whole ❤️,&quot; she wrote.[Picture Credit: IG/@lala]La La takes pride in her relationship with her son and has often called Kiyan her best friend.