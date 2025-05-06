La La Anthony pours her heart out for Vanessa Bryant in emotional birthday note: "Forcing you to come out" 

La La Anthony, the former wife of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, took time to pen a heartfelt message for Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa, who was celebrating her 43rd birthday on Monday. The two friends have a long history, dating back to their former husbands’ time and rivalry in the NBA’s Western Conference.

In her message, Anthony said she wanted to give Bryant her special attention even if she was at the Met Gala, as she expressed her love for her friend in a lengthy Instagram story. Her message came with their photo while swimming together in a pool.

“Been at the MET GALA all day but still celebrating my love @vanessabrant bday!!!,” she wrote.

“I love you so much. I miss you!!! I hope you enjoyed your day today and felt all the love! You are one of one and deserve all the happiness in the world!!! I am coming to LA and forcing you to come out,” Anthony added.

La La Anthony's IG greeting for Vanessa Bryant

Carmelo Anthony and the late Kobe Bryant were rivals during the former’s time with the Denver Nuggets and the latter’s LA Lakers. The two faced off in the 2009 Western Conference Finals, where the Lakers won in six games and eventually bagged that year’s championship, which gave Bryant his fourth NBA title in his career.

A year after that encounter, La La and Carmelo Anthony tied the knot in 2010, which lasted until 2021, when they divorced. Meanwhile, Bryant tragically died in 2020 in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gigi.

La La Anthony gets candid on deep relationship with Bryants

La La Anthony’s friendship with Vanessa stemmed from a deep relationship with the Bryants, especially during Kobe’s heyday. Over five years since Kobe’s death, the Anthonys continued that relationship with his family.

Talking to ET in 2020, she expressed how deep her relationship is with the Bryant’s.

“I’ve been a part of their lives from before they were even thought of so just to continue to be a part of their journey is amazing, and to be ‘Auntie La La,’ and to always be there for them no matter what is an amazing thing and responsibility that I don't take lightly,” Anthony said.

“That’s my family and that's what it's always gonna be. I'm always [going to have] their best interests at heart no matter what," she added.

The two have also been busy raising their children, as La La Anthony has been supporting her son Kiyan with his basketball career, while Vanessa Bryant is taking care of her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

