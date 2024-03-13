La La Anthony's Facetime snap with Funny Marco gets hilariously crashed by $4m Influencer

Comedian Funny Marco is known for his light-hearted one-on-one interviews with celebrities. A hilarious instance involved him attempting to shoot his shot with Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony.

He recently shared a screenshot of his FaceTime call with her on his Instagram story. Vlogger Bobbi Althoff commented on the story with what can only be described as words of encouragement.

Funny Marco enjoying a FaceTime call session with La La Anthony

Funny Marco's hilarious response to Bobbi Althoff's comments

The podcaster, who is worth $4 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, has a style akin to Funny Marco's when it comes to interviews with celebrities. In response to her supportive comments on Funny Marco's Instagram story, the comedian had his trash talk-esque response ready to go.

Funny Marco joined La La Anthony at the Season 3 premiere of the "Black Mafia Family"

After making an appearance with La La at the Season 3 premiere of "Black Mafia Family," Funny Marco shared in an interview how he was able to pull off a date with her.

"I went in with this confidence," Marco said. "You know, she told me to get creed and of course, I had to take her out to eat and I spent about 1500. ... I talked about the dinner part, so yeah. You know this is our first date and where our next one gonna be?"

Hilariously, however, Anthony clarified that the two have not gone on a proper date yet.

La La Anthony's son is not too fond of her mother dating

In her appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," La La Anthony briefly spoke about Kiyan Anthony being a protective son.

"He doesn't like it," Anthony said. "And I'm like, 'So you just want your mom to be alone forever?"

She also pointed out how she would sometimes sneak phone calls to not alert her son. She has been cautious about getting back into the dating scene and is mindful of not rushing things in a way that would make Kiyan uncomfortable.