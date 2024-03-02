“He manifested it and it happened”: Carmelo Anthony’s ex La La Anthony jokingly hints at dating Funny Marco

Former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony jokingly hinted at the possibility of her dating the YouTuber Funny Marco. During a red carpet interview at the premier of the "Black Mafia Family" Season 3, La La introduced Marco as her date for the night.

"He manifested it and it happened," La La said as Marco joined the interview.

As he joined the interview, Marco started spilling his side of the story of manifesting La La.

"I went in with this with confidence you know, she told me to get creed and of course, I had to take her out to eat and I spent about 1500..."

As Marco spilled the details about the dinner they had, La La had a change of expression, which the interviewer noticed and asked the reason for.

"Cuz she told me not to talk about the dinner part," said Marco as La La denied her saying that.

As Marco continued, La was seen making humorous denial expressions and mouthing to the camera that they did not go to eat.

"I talked about the dinner part, so yeah. You know this is our first date and where our next one gonna be?" Marco asked La La as he concluded.

Replying to Marco's comments, Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife clarified:

"He manifested this and now it happened but we haven't went on a date yet."

The interviewer then jokingly asked Marco if he was lying to which he responded with a chuckle:

"I'm just manifesting."

Watch the interview here:

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La calls their son Kiyan the G.O.A.T. basketball player

On a recently aired segment, La La Anthony and her son Kiyan named their takes on the greatest basketball player of all time.

La La went first and named her son as the G.O.A.T., putting up a proud mama moment.

“G.O.A.T. basketball player? Mine is this kid I know Kiyan Anthony,” La La said.

Elaborating on why she thought so, she referenced the difficult pregnancy she had while carrying Kiyan and how watching him play makes her so proud. However, Kiyan displayed no such bias when giving his answer.

“My G.O.A.T. is Paul George," said Kiyan.

La La was visibly stunned to hear that as she expected Kiyan to name his father, Carmelo Anthony. As Kiyan started reasoning Paul George to be the best player, La interrupted and asked him when he was going to say his dad's name, while jokingly throwing the cue cards at him.

"The fact that you didn't say your dad first is crazy to me," La said.

See the segment here:

Kiyan seemed to stop short of saying his father does not have a title as he justified not naming Carmelo Anthony first. However, his choice Paul George also does not have an NBA title. With that info in mind, La La throwing the cards at Kiyan seems justified.