“La La about to show this to Kiyan”: Dwyane Wade's daughter sparks fan frenzy by crowning dad the GOAT over Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Dwyane Wade has taught his children well. Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union posted a funny clip on her Instagram where she joked about a new podcast. In the video, she was seen filming her young daughter Kaavia with another child.

Union jokingly asked her young daughter who is the best shooting guard of all time. With no hesitation, Kaavia went with her father, Dwyane Wade. Her young friend whispered Michael Jordan.

The video caused quite a stir on social media. Fans went in on the comments after Union posted the clip. Check out some of the IG comments and social media reaction below:

Check out the IG comments

This was just another example of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade showing off their family life on social media. The two continue to remain a power couple in the media and basketball landscape. Their social media always generates trending content and this was another example of their family going viral.

Dwyane Wade’s daughter does what Carmelo Anthony’s son did not

Some of the IG comments referenced another social media moment when discussing the best shooting guards of all time. Last week, Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife La La did a sit-down with her son Kiyan.

During the interview, the two were asked who the basketball G.O.A.T. was. Kiyan had a wild answer. He did not back up his own father like Kaavia Wade did. He instead went with Paul George.

“My G.O.A.T. is Paul George. Paul George is the best player ever. Maybe Kobe. But Paul George,” Kiyan Anthony said.

La La was shocked at her son’s response. She called him out for not bringing up his own father in the discussion. Kiyan was unmoved.

“G.O.A.T. has levels. He don’t even have to be talked about on that level, he on a different level,” Kiyan Anthony said.

Kiyan stood by his answer. His mother continued to ridicule him for leaving out his dad as she seemed shocked.

Kiyan’s choice is an odd one regardless of who his father is. George has not won NBA titles much like Carmelo. He is, though, far behind Carmelo and the other legends on the all-time scoring list. George is 93rd, while Anthony is 10th. Kobe Bryant is fourth on the all-time list. Michael Jordan is fifth. Dwyane Wade is 33rd, behind Steph Curry at 31.

George is far off from the G.O.A.T conversation, especially if he is considered a shooting guard. Some may say he is a small forward. Even then, he is far off from LeBron James on the list of greatest small forwards of all time.