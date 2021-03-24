LA Lakers 111-128 New Orleans Pelicans: Twitter erupts as Brandon Ingram scores 36 points against former team

The New Orleans Pelicans took care of business at home on Tuesday, beating the LA Lakers 128-111 as Brandon Ingram led the way with 36 points. The 6-foot-8 forward put on an offensive clinic against his former team, making shot after shot from all over the floor.

Whether it was from inside the paint, the perimeter or beyond the arc, Ingram attacked the LA Lakers defense all night. He shot 14-of-21 from the field, 4-of-6 from three and 4-of-4 from the line in a spectacular offensive performance that stunned the visiting team.

It was the Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson show for the New Orleans Pelicans

The nationally televised game was missing two marquee names in the LA Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who were both out with injuries. Without them, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson provided the entertainment.

Williamson showed why he deserved his All-Star selection with 27 points and nine rebounds. The defending champions took a 28-24 lead after the New Orleans Pelicans forward took a seat. Once Williamson returned with 1:55 to go, he led his team to an 8-1 run to close the first quarter.

It's kind of hilarious how ESPN continues to get a raw deal on these Pelicans-Lakers matchups...



Last year Zion missed the first two & AD missed the final matchup. They actually got their money's worth on Jan. 15 ... but tonight they get a game with no LeBron OR Anthony Davis. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) March 23, 2021

BI and Zion are such a tuff duo. (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/9HxkQEhzl6 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 24, 2021

No one on this Lakers team is stopping Zion tonight pic.twitter.com/0ieVckllzG — Pelicans Nation (@PelsNationCP) March 24, 2021

First quarter: Pelicans 32, Lakers 29



Montrezl Harrell leads LA w/ 8 points. Lakers continue to take care of the ball w/ only two turnovers in the frame. However, 26 of the Pelicans' 32 points came in the paint -- that's inexcusable. Zion Williamson has 10 points and 4 rebounds. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 24, 2021

lakers: without a rim protector



zion: pic.twitter.com/rnrLnwaGmw — buckets (@buckets) March 24, 2021

up top to Zion! 💪 pic.twitter.com/UWvqJqYs9q — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 24, 2021

@Zionwilliamson get this: 21 straight games with 20 plus points, the most in NBA history for a player before the age of 21. Zion does it on this basket against the Lakers. @PelicansNBA beat the @Lakers 128-111. @DavidGrunfeld photo pic.twitter.com/34brGRtMbt — David Grunfeld (@DavidGrunfeld) March 24, 2021

Brandon Ingram started putting together a masterpiece by the second quarter, with his silky smooth moves from inside and out. He exploded in the third quarter and carried the New Orleans Pelicans on his shoulders.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram the perfect duo ., they just need more help on the Pelicans — 🅱️ (@BiggJoeDirt) March 24, 2021

“It don’t matter if he’s triple teamed.”- hall of famer reggie Miller in Zion in the paint. Too quick too strong — Phil (@philipleone) March 24, 2021

Ingram is feelin it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IaLgc9bHVj — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 24, 2021

Q3 5:19 LAL 64 · NOP 82

Brandon Ingram accounts for 65.2% of the team's points in the 3rd quarter (13 points, 1 assists, 2 points created from assists)

source: NBA alerts pic.twitter.com/7nmm4yknh7 — Top Data NBA... Live! (@TopDataNBA_Live) March 24, 2021

No one actually believes that garbage about professional athletes wanting to show up teams that traded them, do they? Like Brandon scoring 33 vs. the #Lakers in 3 quarters tonight? That's purely circumstantial, right? — Brett Martel (@brettmartel) March 24, 2021

Brandon Ingram vs Kyle Kuzma had Twitter talking

Ingram went head-to-head with Kyle Kuzma in the third quarter. There was no stopping the New Orleans Pelicans forward, schooling his ex-teammate time and time again.

Twitter users took notice and were reminded of the time when there was a debate as to which young forward was better when they were both playing for the LA Lakers.

What cruel and unusual god set me up to watch Kuzma and Ingram go at each other like enemies while the Lakers are down 18 😫😫😫 — Lakers Outsiders (@LakersOutsiders) March 24, 2021

Remember when there was debate about who was better: Ingram or kuzma?



Lol — sergeswilliams277 (@carvercampbell1) March 24, 2021

Ingram sees Kuz and sees bbq chicken — SHOWTIME ™️ (@Mellowish__) March 24, 2021

Man Ingram cookin Kuzma lmao — BRAY (@BrayFuego) March 24, 2021

Kuzma can’t do anything w/ Brandon Ingram 😭 — Dantheman (@D_Owenss) March 24, 2021

Get Kuzma off of Ingram lol — Lakers Outsiders (@LakersOutsiders) March 24, 2021

#Lakers' Kuzma is having a rough night trying to play defense against his former teammate, #Pelicans' Brandon Ingram. ... BI leading all scorers with 27 so far. NOLA up 80-62, 3rd qtr — Brett Martel (@brettmartel) March 24, 2021

.@PelicansNBA tie their season-high with 43 3rd quarter points and lead the Lakers 102-76. Brandon Ingram leads the team with 33 points. — Daniel Sallerson (@dsallerson) March 24, 2021

The LA Lakers offense was atrocious

With the LA Lakers down by just three points after the first quarter, many Twitter users were already discussing doom-and-gloom scenarios. They were proven right (at least for this game) in the end as the Purple and Gold shot poorly from the field and turned the ball over at the most inopportune times.

They shot 36-of-85 from the field and turned the ball over 13 times. Only their 3-point shooting saved them from total humiliation. They made 18 of 37 threes.

The New Orleans Pelicans led by 30 at one point in the third quarter and entered the fourth with a 102-76 lead. The LA Lakers cut the lead to a more manageable margin, but it was too much for them to overcome without their star players.

The loss dropped the LA Lakers to fourth place in the Western Conference standings, with the LA Clippers taking their spot in third place. In contrast, the New Orleans Pelicans moved up one spot in the West but are still far from the playoff picture.

If the Lakers dont pick up difference makers before the deadline, i can see them getting pushed into the play-in series or even knocked out the playoff picture before Lebron and ADs return. — 🛸 (@Traveler_entity) March 24, 2021

Lakers will not win another game until Lebron is back. It is what it is and ya know what, life goes on. It's just a game — Chadwick (@Chadwic21437256) March 24, 2021

We will not win a game until Lebron returns, the team is totally dependent on Lebron. — Porque Chorastes ?!?! (@PorqueChorastes) March 24, 2021

Lakers really having a tough time generating looks, even against a poor defensive team in the Pelicans — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) March 24, 2021

Lakers offense without Schroder or Bron is disgusting — kira (@niggaIamp) March 24, 2021

The Pelicans are 3-14 (23%) from deep and still have a 13-point lead at halftime — Sanjesh Singh (@TheSanjeshSingh) March 24, 2021

This is pathetic how this offense works. I can’t believe we can’t score the ball the pelicans have horrible defense and we can’t score. No reason we should be done this bad to this team. — 🅲🅷🆁🅸🆂🅱🅸🅶🅶🆂🅼🅰🆁🆃🅸🅽🅴🆉 (@3Biggs4) March 24, 2021

You legit might lose every single game both LeBron and AD aren't playing. I was fooling myself thinking we could tread water. The Pelicans are one of the worst defensive teams in the league and we're still shooting under 40% 🤦🏿‍♂️ — Alexander Pierre (@AlexanderP_1988) March 24, 2021

The lakers actually might drop to the 7-8 seed 💀 — ☀️ (@CamJohnSun) March 24, 2021

We’re through three quarters of Pelicans-Lakers, and the only question remaining is whether Marv Albert ever figures out it’s Alexander-Walker and not Walker-Alexander. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) March 24, 2021

I think Reggie Miller just inadvertently praised Stan Van Gundy for leading the Pelicans with his athleticism. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) March 24, 2021

Oh, man. If Lakers keep this up they’ll sink in the West standings like a rock in a shallow pond. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) March 24, 2021

Can we just fast forward to the playoffs already? This is going to a ROUGH stretch of games for the Lakers w/o LeBron and AD. Thought they'd be competitive like they were vs. Suns, but nope. Trade deadline (March 25) rumors might be playing a factor here, too. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 24, 2021

Going to be a long 6-8 weeks pic.twitter.com/pKqqQz2QHb — Kaleb Earls (@K_Earls32) March 24, 2021

The Lakers are now the No. 4 seed in the West by virtue of the Clippers holding the tiebreaker over them. https://t.co/0LV76xKDCa — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 24, 2021

Hey at least we’re worse without Steph than the Lakers without Bron



Steph > Bron



*trying to find the light in this game tonight pic.twitter.com/lEaqvZGuyd — Game 6 Klay (@Game6KlayPod) March 24, 2021

Oh my good Lord, send help to the Lakers for the time being up until AD and LeBron comes back 😭😭😭 https://t.co/VBps9VMW7D — mamart (@martinchesterrr) March 24, 2021

