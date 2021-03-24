LA Lakers 111-128 New Orleans Pelicans: Twitter erupts as Brandon Ingram scores 36 points against former team

The New Orleans Pelicans took care of business at home on Tuesday, beating the LA Lakers 128-111 as Brandon Ingram led the way with 36 points. The 6-foot-8 forward put on an offensive clinic against his former team, making shot after shot from all over the floor.
Whether it was from inside the paint, the perimeter or beyond the arc, Ingram attacked the LA Lakers defense all night. He shot 14-of-21 from the field, 4-of-6 from three and 4-of-4 from the line in a spectacular offensive performance that stunned the visiting team.
It was the Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson show for the New Orleans Pelicans
The nationally televised game was missing two marquee names in the LA Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who were both out with injuries. Without them, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson provided the entertainment.
Williamson showed why he deserved his All-Star selection with 27 points and nine rebounds. The defending champions took a 28-24 lead after the New Orleans Pelicans forward took a seat. Once Williamson returned with 1:55 to go, he led his team to an 8-1 run to close the first quarter.
Brandon Ingram started putting together a masterpiece by the second quarter, with his silky smooth moves from inside and out. He exploded in the third quarter and carried the New Orleans Pelicans on his shoulders.
Brandon Ingram vs Kyle Kuzma had Twitter talking
Ingram went head-to-head with Kyle Kuzma in the third quarter. There was no stopping the New Orleans Pelicans forward, schooling his ex-teammate time and time again.
Twitter users took notice and were reminded of the time when there was a debate as to which young forward was better when they were both playing for the LA Lakers.
The LA Lakers offense was atrocious
With the LA Lakers down by just three points after the first quarter, many Twitter users were already discussing doom-and-gloom scenarios. They were proven right (at least for this game) in the end as the Purple and Gold shot poorly from the field and turned the ball over at the most inopportune times.
They shot 36-of-85 from the field and turned the ball over 13 times. Only their 3-point shooting saved them from total humiliation. They made 18 of 37 threes.
The New Orleans Pelicans led by 30 at one point in the third quarter and entered the fourth with a 102-76 lead. The LA Lakers cut the lead to a more manageable margin, but it was too much for them to overcome without their star players.
The loss dropped the LA Lakers to fourth place in the Western Conference standings, with the LA Clippers taking their spot in third place. In contrast, the New Orleans Pelicans moved up one spot in the West but are still far from the playoff picture.
