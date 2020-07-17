LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel reveals an unusual practice routine involving him and GM Rob Pelinka

The LA Lakers go in the NBA bubble as the no. 1 seed in the western conference and heavy favourites to win the NBA championship. The LA Lakers themselves will be looking to hoist championship banner number 17 when the NBA restarts in the Orlando bubble from 30th July.

LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel in a media session today revealed how he and Lakers General manager and Vice President of Basketball operations Rob Pelinka are helping in a different manner in the NBA bubble.

Rob Pelinka has been a key figure in the LA Lakers hierarchy for a while now. Pelinka played a major role in the LA Lakers acquisition of New Orleans Pelicans star Power Forward Anthony Davis who had formed a formidable partnership with NBA superstar LeBron James.

Frank Vogel revealed

I didn’t see any readily available cones so I stood off of one elbow, he stood off of the other elbow and the players had to run around us. We served as cones during practice, which was new for both of us."

This shows that the LA Lakers management and staff are willing to help the team in different ways to achieve the goal of winning the NBA championship. The Lakers have been boosted by the addition of guards JR Smith and Dion Waiters after it was revealed that Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo won’t be a part of the setup in the NBA bubble. The LA Lakers players have also been seen enjoying each other’s companies in the NBA bubble as Kyle Kuzma and Center Javale McGee shared a video of them enjoying the water slides together.

Also read: NBA Bubble Update: LA Lakers' Dwight Howard gets warned, Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox injured

The LA Lakers coach was also asked about the questions about the players performances in practice. However, Frank Vogel chose to not disclose that aspect and refused to comment on it. The LA Lakers have not allowed media coverage of their practices and are sharing in-house video/photos on their platforms for the fans.

Advertisement

* @QCook323 said he’s “Very comfortable running the second unit” in the absence of Rajon Rondo (6 to 8 weeks), that he’s done it on occasion and knows it’s time to step up. He cited the “next man up” mentality the team has had all season. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 16, 2020

The LA Lakers will be relying heavily on their second unit

The Lakers will be relying on former Golden State Warriors player Quinn Cook for ball handling responsibilities for the second unit. Rajon Rondo was assigned this responsibility but he has ruled out due to an injury. Athletic Guard Alex Caruso is another option the LA Lakers can explore at Point Guard when LeBron James rests.

The LA Lakers will be dependent on their bench for a lot of scoring considering the shooting ability of some of their players. JR Smith has prior experience of playing with LeBron James and the Lakers will be expecting the former teammated to emulate their Cleveland Cavaliers chemistry in the NBA bubble.

Also read: NBA Bubble Update: Zion Williamson leaves Disney World for urgent family matter, James Harden to feature in his first practice today