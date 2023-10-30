LA Lakers Injury Report (30th October): Latest update on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt's status

The LA Lakers are set to play the second game of a back-to-back on Monday night against the Orlando Magic. It's the first back-to-back game of the Lakers' season, losing to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. With LeBron James' minutes already being monitored and Anthony Davis' history, there's doubt that they will suit up on Monday.

According to the NBA's latest official injury report, the Lakers have not submitted anything since they are playing the second game of a back-to-back. Teams in that scenario are not required to submit their injury report a day before the game.

The Lakers have until 1 p.m. local time on Monday to submit their updated injury report. The expectation is for James and Davis to be at least probable considering the history of teams resting their superstars at least once in a back-to-back.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has not decided whether LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be available against the Orlando Magic. It is safe to assume that they will at least be probable in the second game of a back-to-back.

It's also worth mentioning that the Lakers' game against the Sacramento Kings went to overtime. James played 39 minutes, while Davis was on the court for 41 minutes. It might be too early in the season for any team to consider resting their superstars, but James and Davis are different.

"The King" is in Year 21 and the Lakers would want him healthy in the playoffs, while AD's durability warrants a rest every now and then. The problem for the team is they need their two superstars to win.

Are there other LA Lakers players on the injury report?

Jarred Vanderbilt of the LA Lakers

Before the LA Lakers' game on Sunday, six players were on their injury report against the Sacramento Kings. Colin Castleton, Alex Fudge and D'Moi Hodge were all listed as out due to being under a two-way contract. Cam Reddish was probably because of right foot soreness, but eventually played five minutes on Sunday.

Jarred Vanderbilt and Jalen Hood-Schifino were also listed as out because of left heel bursitis and right patella contusion, respectively. Vanderbilt will be out for at least two more weeks and is scheduled for re-evaluation soon.

Meanwhile, Hood-Schifino remained inactive and there's no official timetable for his return. The rookie was drafted No. 17 by the Lakers in this year's draft out of Indiana.

The Lakers will be at home in their next two games before heading out for a four-game road trip. They will play the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns.

