LA Lakers Injury Report (Dec. 31): Latest update on Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilts's availability

The LA Lakers will play the second night of a back-to-back on New Year's Eve against the New Orleans Pelicans. It will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Lakers blowing out the Pelicans on Dec. 7. On that note, let's look at the latest LA Lakers injury report for Dec. 31.

The official Lakers injury report for Sunday's game will likely include LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent. James and Davis have had the questionable tag for more than a month, but did play the majority of the games even in back-to-backs.

Hachimura is still playing with a face injury, while Reddish is probable with a groin injury. Jarred Vanderbilt recently got the all-clear from his heel troubles and Vincent is out after undergoing knee surgery. D'Angelo Russell will also likely miss the game against the Pelicans after suffering a tailbone contusion on Saturday.

The LA Lakers have had injury troubles since the start of the season. The only great news for the Lakers is that Anthony Davis and LeBron James have only missed a combined five games this season.

However, the problem for Darvin Ham is they cannot find the right combination to have the most effective squad on the floor. Injuries have affected Ham's rotations, but it's more of a personnel problem at the moment.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans game preview

The LA Lakers are facing the New Orleans Pelicans for the second time this season. The Lakers made quick work of the Pelicans in their first meeting of the season in the semifinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this month.

LeBron James had 30 points, five rebounds and eight assists in the Lakers' 133-89 win. Anthony Davis contributed 16 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, while four more players reached double figures in scoring. Trey Murphy III had a team-high 14 points for the Pelicans.

Sunday's matchup is the 73rd meeting between the Lakers and Pelicans in the regular season. The Lakers are ahead of the all-time head-to-head matchup 45-27. The Lakers have also won three straight games against New Orleans, but both teams have five wins each in the last 10 matchups.

