LA Lakers Injury Report: Latest on Luka Doncic and Marcus Smart's status as 3 players remain sidelined for game vs. Warriors (Oct. 12)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 12, 2025 04:35 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
LA Lakers Injury Report: Latest on Luka Doncic and Marcus Smart's status as 3 players remain sidelined for game vs. Warriors (Oct. 12). (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers will cross swords against the Golden State Warriors in their third preseason game on Sunday. Ahead of the contest, coach JJ Redick provided key updates on the status of his star players, including Luka Doncic and Marcus Smart, both of whom were absent from the previous two tune up games.

The wait to watch Smart in a Lakers uniform will end on Sunday as the veteran guard was confirmed to suit up against the Warriors. The former Defensive Player of the Year was hampered by a Achilles Tendinopathy and an illness, which forced him to miss multiple practice sessions since the training camp began.

Luka Doncic was a full participant in practice on Saturday but his status remains "questionable" for the Warriors game. Speaking to reporters after Saturday's practice, Redick gave an optimistic update on Slovenian superstar and affirmed that his availability was "to be decided."

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves will return to the Lakers' starting lineup after missing the previous game. He was in action during the team's preseason opener against the Phoenix Suns. In that game, the star guard finished with 20 points, three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes.

On the flip side, LeBron James, Maxi Kleber and Adou Thiero will remain sidelined. James is dealing with a sciatica on his right side, Kleber is hampered by a guard injury and Thiero is still recovering from a knee injury he sustained during in the Summer League.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors preseason game?

The LA Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in a preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 12, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Tip off is slated for 9:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Warriors game will be broadcast live on Spectrum SportsNet while NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website will stream the action live.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
