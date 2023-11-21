LA Lakers Injury Report (Nov. 21): Latest update on LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ status

The LA Lakers play against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. However, they may have to do so without superstar forward LeBron James, who is listed as questionable due to a left calf contusion.

James played in LA’s last four games, including 40 minutes on Sunday against the Houston Rockets. He dominated, finishing with a season-high 37 points, six rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two 3-pointers on 73.7% shooting.

So, the Lakers may just be taking a precautionary measure by listing James on their injury report.

However, Tuesday’s game also marks the first of a back-to-back set for the Lakers, as they are scheduled to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. So, LA may opt to rest the soon-to-be 39-year-old for one of the two games.

As for Lakers star big man Anthony Davis, he is listed as probable due to hip spasms. Davis has been dealing with the injury for the past couple of weeks but hasn’t missed a game since Nov. 8. So, he is once again expected to be playing on Tuesday.

Outside of James and Davis, rookie guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (knee) is questionable, while forward Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and guard Gabe Vincent (knee) remain out.

As for Utah, sophomore center Walker Kessler (elbow) is out. He is the only player listed on the Jazz’s injury report.

LA Lakers looking to win third straight game

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

The Lakers will look to win their third straight game on Tuesday against the Jazz.

LA (8-6) beat the Portland Trail Blazers (3-10) on Wednesday and the Houston Rockets (6-6) on Friday to move two games above .500. The Lakers have also won five of their last six games.

Meanwhile, the Jazz (4-9) lost their last two games against the Phoenix Suns (7-6). They have also lost eight of their last 11.

Tuesday’s game between LA and Utah takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It will tip off at 10 p.m. EST and will be aired live on TNT.

