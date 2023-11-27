LA Lakers Injury Report (Nov. 27): Latest update on LeBron James and Anthony Davis' availability

The LA Lakers continue their four-game road trip on Monday night when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. The Lakers started the road trip with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Let's take a look at the latest LA Lakers injury report and explore the availability of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

There are six players on the latest Lakers injury report ahead of Monday's game. Davis is listed as probable, while James and Cam Reddish are questionable. Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt are all out and won't be playing against the Sixers.

Davis continues to have a probable tag due to left adductor and hip spasms that have been bugging him for the entire of November. James has also been listed as questionable for a while now due to a left calf contusion, but has only missed one game back on Nov. 12.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Cam Reddish has also been listed as questionable because of a strained left groin in the past two games. But unlike LeBron James, Reddish has been ruled out in those two games. He will likely be a game-time decision for the LA Lakers on Tuesday night.

Rui Hachimura missed the game on Saturday after suffering a broken nose against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Hachimura recently underwent a minor facial surgery and is set to be re-evaluated next week.

Gabe Vincent is still dealing with a left knee contusion and has been out since Oct. 30. Jarred Vanderbilt has not played a game this season as he continues to recover from a left heel bursitis.

Also Read: LeBron James had only 2 Michael Jordan posters growing up, including 76ers' icon's filthy crossover

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game preview

LeBron James of the LA Lakers and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

The LA Lakers have been on a roll heading into the Philadelphia with a 7-3 record in their last 10 games. The Lakers are coming off a 121-115 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to start their four-game road trip.

Meanwhile, the Sixers also won their last game against the OKC Thunder 127-123. They are 6-3 at home this season, while the Lakers are 3-5 on the road. It will be an interesting matchup with Joel Embiid going up against Anthony Davis, as well as LeBron James.

Monday's game is the 290th regular season meeting between the Lakers and Sixers. The Lakers are slightly ahead in their all-time matchup 146-143, but Philly is on a six-game winning streak against them and has won nine out of the last 10 games.

Also Read: "That's f**king embarrassing" - Marcus Smart lambasts Grizzlies amid 22-point loss to Timberwolves