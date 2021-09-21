LA Lakers ink multi-year jersey patch deal with Korean brand Bibigo

The LA Lakers, one of the NBA’s two most winningest franchises, just made another winning move. The Purple and Gold have signed a new multi-year, global marketing partnership with Bibigo, a Korean cuisine brand. The partnership will feature the Bibigo logo on Lakers jerseys starting from the 2021-22 season. This establishes Bibigo as the first-ever international partner for the Lakers.

This association with Bibigo comes in the aftermath of the LA Lakers bolstering their 2021-22 roster with the addition of several superstars, including Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. The franchise also released a promotional video on the occasion.

“We are excited to welcome Bibigo as a new partner of the Los Angeles Lakers,” said Tim Harris, LA Lakers' President of Business Operations, speaking on the occasion. “They are a global brand and leader in Korean food and culture. Anytime we can align with a company that is looking to make connections with our fans all over the world using food as the connector, we think it's a very good fit and we look forward to a great relationship with Bibigo.”

We’re proud to introduce our new patch partner and first ever global marketing partner. https://t.co/xwxUPQOgtV

LA Lakers' deal with Bibigo to stretch beyond the jersey patch

The Bibigo logo will be on a patch stitched on the LA Lakers jersey. The patch will be on the front left shoulder opposite the Nike logo. The partnership between the Lakers and Bibigo will, however, go beyond the jersey patch deal. The two partners will also come together to launch various community initiatives, including basketball court refurbishment projects both within and outside the US.

“This partnership is a connection of two ‘global culture icons’ of food and sports, and it is an important opportunity for Bibigo to emerge as a global food brand,” said Wookho Kyeong, CMO of CJ CheilJedang (Bibigo is a global brand created by CJ CheilJedang).

The LA Lakers will wear the jersey for the very first time during their preseason game versus the Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center on October 3rd, 2021.

The Lakers last tasted championship glory in 2020

The Lakers have won the NBA championship a record 17 times (tied with the Boston Celtics). Their roster includes one of the greatest players of all time, LeBron James, playing alongside one of the best players of the current generation, Anthony Davis. The Lakers lifted their last NBA championship in 2020 and are expected to put on a strong showing in the upcoming 2021-22 season.

