After their dramatic victory over the LA Clippers in the second round, the Denver Nuggets will face NBA. Championship favorites LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. Led by LeBron James, the LA Lakers reached this stage in style, dismantling the Houston Rockets in five games. With so much going on in the playoffs, it is difficult to keep up with the latest bits of LA Lakers news.

Here is the latest LA Lakers news that might not have made your feed:

LA Lakers News: Chris Bosh chooses LeBron James over Michael Jordan as the G.O.A.T.

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

NBA legend Chris Bosh made an appearance on former Chicago Bulls player and current ESPN analyst Jay Williams' talk show this morning. The interesting part of the show came when Williams put Bosh on the spot by asking him to choose between LeBron James and Michael Jordan as the G.O.A.T.

After dodging the question for a minute, the former Toronto Raptors star said:

"I'm gonna go with Bron. One, because that's my guy, I played with him. You know he has given me many assists, many open shots. Lot of those pocket passes, pick and roll to the basket. He is a responsible for a nice portion of points I got at Miami, so i gotta go with my guy."

Chris Bosh and LeBron James spent four years with the Miami Heat, winning two NBA championships and reaching the finals every year. The two formed a 'superteam' at Miami with Dwyane Wade, and the three superstars remain close friends to this day.

Vince Carter predicts the winner of Game 1 between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Seven

In other LA Lakers news, after signing a mega-deal as an analyst with ESPN, Vince Carter joined Mike Greenberg on 'Get Up' to discuss the Western Conference finals matchup. Carter emphasized the fact that the Nuggets are being slept on, and he absolutely gives them a "shot."

He then went on to outline the key matchups in the series. According to Carter, the three key battles will be Anthony Davis vs. Nikola Jokic, the three-point shooting of the two teams, and if the LA Lakers will be able to contain Jamal Murray.

Denver Nuggets have defied all the odds to reach the Western Conference finals. They came down from a 3-1 deficit twice in the playoffs, defeating Utah Jazz and championship contenders LA Clippers. LA Lakers have looked comfortable in the playoffs so far, but will have to go through Nikola Jokic and co. to help LeBron James win the fourth NBA championship of his career.

