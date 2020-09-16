NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks could be Houston Rockets' only viable option to move Russell Westbrook

After enjoying a good end to the regular season, the Houston Rockets crashed out of the NBA Playoffs, courtesy a devastating loss to the LA Lakers in the Western Conference semi-finals. Head coach Mike D'Antoni left the team recently to test the free agency market, and NBA trade rumors have started hitting the internet about who the Rockets' next coach is going to be.

Experts and fans have also started speculating about Russell Westbrook's future, who had poor performances against the Lakers.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks might make a move for Russell Westbrook in the offseason

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that former MVP Russell Westbrook could be on the trade block. According to an Eastern Conference executive, the New York Knicks will be the favorites to sign him.

"I think we all realize that Harden and Westbrook aren't the perfect fit for one another," the first Eastern Conference executive said. "But I think they might just have to move forward with those two and continue to try to build the roster around them."

He further added:

"The [New York] Knicks might be one of the only teams that could be a fit for Westbrook," the executive continued. "Not sure if there are any others."

The New York Knicks have a young roster, and adding a superstar like Russell Westbrook will allow them to have an experienced player on the court with the rising stars. New York Knicks haven't had an MVP caliber player on the squad for a while now, and Russell Westbrook's arrival will undoubtedly change that.

New York Knicks are reportedly looking to make significant adjustments to their team, with players like Taj Gibson, Bobby Portis, Julius Randle, Wayne Ellington, Elfrid Payton, and Reggie Bullock entering free agency. Young prospects like Dennis Smith Jr., Frank Ntilikina, and Kevin Knox might be on the move as well.

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Russell Westbrook has received a lot of criticism this season, and it will be fascinating to see if he is able to revive his career with a move to the New York Knicks.

