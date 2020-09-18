LA Lakers News: LeBron James didn't believe in the 'Battle of Los Angeles' hype, Mike Malone's injury update ahead of tomorrow's showdown

After relatively easy outings in the first two rounds of the NBA Playoffs, the LA Lakers will now lock horns with the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. Nuggets earned a berth in the finals with an improbable comeback victory over Lakers' fierce rivals LA Clippers. Ahead of the crucial series, LA Lakers' talisman LeBron James shared his thoughts on the matchup. Let's see what King James had to say in this latest edition of LA Lakers News.

LA Lakers News: LeBron James reveals he watched Clippers-Nuggets game as a 'scout'

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Four

In LeBron James' latest media session, he got quizzed about the LA Lakers-Clippers rivalry. The Clippers got knocked out recently, disappointing NBA fans who were expecting an all-LA Western Conference final. When asked if he bought into the Battle of LA hype, James had a simple answer:

"No."

As the presser moved forward, the media grilled LeBron regarding his thumb, which he banged on the rim in the Houston series. He calmed the nerves of millions of Lakers fans by assuring them that his thumb is 'fine.'

James was also asked about he felt after surpassing legends of the game like Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Tim Duncan for the most All-NBA selections in the NBA history. James replied:

"It's a true honor. I'm proud of myself in being available to my teammates on a nightly basis".

Advertisement

In other LA Lakers news, the reporters then asked LeBron James to share his thoughts on the Lakers' opposition in the Western Conference finals, the Denver Nuggets. James stated:

"I have a great deal of respect both for Denver’s team, and for head coach Mike Malone, with whom I go way back."

LeBron also added how "resilient" and "confident" the Denver team is. Following that, in perhaps the most interesting part of the presser, James was asked if he watched Game 7 between the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets. James gave an amusing answer:

"I watched Game 7 of the Clippers/Nuggets as a fan, but also as a scout.”

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are the favorites for the championship and will be looking to take care of business against the Nuggets and make the NBA finals.

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Head coaches Houston Rockets should target to replace Mike D'Antoni

Mike Malone shares his conversation with Will Barton post Game 7 against LA Clippers

Denver Nuggets also had a media session in the Orlando bubble today. Mike Malone gave an injury update on Will Barton ahead of the Conference finals clash. He said:

“I would love to get him back,” Malone said. “Even if he’s not able to play I would love for Will to be here and be a part of this.”

The Nuggets have shown exceptional resilience and grit in the playoffs, coming back from a 3-1 disadvantage twice. It will be interesting to see if the Denver Nuggets will be able to repeat a similar feat against LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks could be Houston Rockets' only viable option to move Russell Westbrook