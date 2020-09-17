LA Lakers News: LeBron James feeling 'blessed' after record-breaking 16th All-NBA selection, Chris Bosh shares his thoughts on King's latest feat

LeBron James and LA Lakers have faced an easy path to the Western Conference finals. After dispatching Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets in five games apiece, the Lakers will now face the gritty Denver Nuggets who overcame tough odds to reach the conference finals. With the NBA season coming to the business end, it may be difficult to keep up with the latest LA Lakers news.

Here are some interesting bits of LA Lakers news that you might have missed out on:

LA Lakers News: LeBron James shares his delight on Instagram after a record-breaking 16th All-NBA selection

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Breaking records comes naturally to LA Lakers forward LeBron James. He broke yet another one when he became the player to be selected in the most number of All-NBA teams following the announcement in this regard.

LeBron James was not the only LA Lakers player selected in the All-NBA team, though, as his partner in crime Anthony Davis also made the first-team as a center. Davis, who made his 13th All-NBA first-team this season, has been named in the second-team twice and the third-team once.

LeBron James was ecstatic after the All-NBA awards were announced and took to the social media platform Instagram to share his excitement. LeBron James is quite vocal on social media and posts on Twitter quite often to keep his fans updated.

Chris Bosh reacts to LeBron James' 16th All-NBA selection

Miami Heat Dwyane Wade L3GACY Celebration

In other LA Lakers news, NBA legend Chris Bosh recently made an appearance on ESPN analyst Jay Williams' show. The former Miami Heat star got quizzed about a lot of things, including his thoughts on LA Lakers superstar LeBron James making the All-NBA team for the 16th time. To that question, he responded by saying:

"You know, we could see it coming. I mean, we all had the privilege to see the kind of things he does, how much the game means to him. What he does behind the scenes, he should be able to do that."

Bosh continued:

"Everybody sees the dunks, the muscles and the amazing athletic things he does. But nobody sees how hard he works and how much he puts into the game and his body."

Bosh and LeBron James enjoyed a great spell together at Miami Heat, reaching four NBA finals and winning two of them. Bosh and James together with Dwyane Wade formed a fearsome trio in the NBA in the early 2010s.