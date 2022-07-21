LA Lakers News Roundup: Former champion believes LeBron James should see five defenders at any time, Steph Curry asserts that his 2017 Warriors team would defeat the 2001 Lakers, and more - July 20, 2022

The situation surrounding the LA Lakers is complicated right now. Several reports coming out of Southern California have put out conflicting details. Some rumors suggest Kyrie Irving is joining the Lakers. Meanwhile, other reports indicate the trade is not happening.

Moreover, Russell Westbrook and his longtime agent parted ways after 14 years. The conflict is that Westbrook wants to find another team. His agent, however, believes staying with Darvin Ham and trying another season is the best route. Westbrook has exercised his player option and is now reportedly beginning next season with the team.

In the midst of all this drama, let's take a look at a few news stories around the Purple and Gold.

One-time champion with the Boston Celtics believes the LA Lakers can be successful with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers

Kendrick Perkins, ESPN NBA analyst and 2008 champion with the Boston Celtics, appeared on "First Take" and stated that Russell Westbrook should stay with the LA Lakers. There are constant rumors suggesting Westbrook is on his way out. He had a horrific season last year. Many have labeled him a liability. However, as a result of that, there aren't any teams willing to acquire him, either as a trade asset or a buyout candidate.

Perkins believes the LA Lakers' Big 3 should just run it back next year if they can hash out some of their differences. He said:

"They should. If they could get on one accord, they could put their differences aside. They could squash all the challenges and all the rumors and whatever else is going on. Absolutely, they should run it back. And at this point, I believe that they don't even have a choice. If they can't trade…I think they have to run it back with this Big 3."

Glen "Big Baby" Davis believes LeBron James should be defended by five players at any point in the game

LeBron James of the Miami Heat against Glen Davis of the Boston Celtics

Glen "Big Baby" Davis has seen his fair share of LeBron James master classes. He has faced defeat at his hands multiple times. James has a 9-8 playoff record and a 12-9 regular-season record against Davis. James, as a member of the Cavaliers and also the Miami Heat, dominated their matchups when "Big Baby" played for the Boston Celtics.

Recently, Davis was a guest on the popular podcast "All The Smoke" with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. He talked about his battles with a young King James. He said the defense needs to consistently make him see five defenders, implying they should trap him because he is hard to guard. Davis said:

"Motherf***er was just a dog, young dog…Cause with LeBron you gotta make that motherf***er see five, every time…Watching him in the beginning of his journey, for me, was just magical…I played against Bron. He's special. I love Bron. Bron's a great guy. I love what he's doing. It was just crazy to guard that motherf***er."

Steph Curry is confident his 2017 Golden State Warriors team would beat the 2001 LA Lakers with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors against Kobe Bryant of the LA Lakers [Source: USA Today]

Steph Curry is confident that his 2017 Golden State Warriors would defeat the 2001 LA Lakers. He acknowledged that they would have had no one to guard Shaquille O'Neal. At the same time, he asserted that the Lakers would have had nobody to guard him as well. He believes the might of the Splash Brothers, along with Kevin Durant, would have overwhelmed the Lakers.

He said, in an interview with Complex Sports:

"Us versus the 2001 Lakers. Obviously, we feel like we can win. I don't know who would guard Shaq, but I don’t know who would guard me and Klay either. We rockin' with that. And three is better than two."

The 2017 Warriors went 16-1 in the playoffs while the 2001 Lakers went 15-1. They are arguably the most lethal postseason teams in NBA history and a matchup between them would have definitely been a blockbuster.

