LA Lakers News: Skip Bayless predicts Houston Rockets win in Game 3, Stephen A. Smith picks the player under immense pressure

With the Western Conference Semifinals series between the LA Lakers and the Houston Rockets heating up, all eyes are on stars LeBron James and James Harden to see who will take the crucial Game 3. Many NBA analysts and critics have put forth their opinion on who will take the series lead after tonight's game.

Stephen A. Smith believes that Russell Westbrook is under the most pressure to perform

Russell Westbrook has been struggling in the playoffs so far

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on the upcoming LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets game. When asked about which player is under pressure to perform in Game 3, Stephen A. picked Russell Westbrook and had this to say:

"We believe him to be a star in this league, he's box office, he's the most athletic point guard we've ever seen in NBA history. But the flip side to it is that his deficiencies are becoming very very glaring at times."

"Right now I'm just running around. I gotta look at film and figure out how to be effective."



- Russ on his struggles in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/G4KrcAexA3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 7, 2020

After his disastrous night in Game 2, Russell Westbrook himself spoke about the fact that he needs to improve. We look forward to seeing what Westbrook has in store for us in Game 3.

Skip Bayless picks the Houston Rockets to win Game 3 against the LA Lakers

Will the LA Lakers pull off another victory in Game 3

Despite the LA Lakers' win in Game 2 against the Houston Rockets, Skip Bayless believes that the Houston Rockets will take the lead in the series once again in Game 3.

On his show 'Undisputed', he made this prediction:

"I believe that Rockets will win Game 3. It'll be a down to the wire close game but they're not gonna make just 2 fourth quarter three, I think they'll make 5 fourth quarter threes, and that will end up being the difference in the game."

Why the Rockets will win Game 3. Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 8, 2020

Bayless has often been skeptical about the LA Lakers' chances in this series and has been critical of LeBron James for not showing up in clutch moments.

Later on, in the show, Chris Broussard disagreed with Skip and had the LA Lakers winning Game 3. Broussard believes that Russell Westbrook's poor form will be the major cause for the Houston Rockets' defeat, saying:

"Russ has not played well in the playoffs since Kevin Durant left. The last four years in the playoffs, including this season, he has shot below 40% every time."

We look forward to seeing which of these esteemed NBA analysts have got it right going into Game 3 as the LA Lakers take on the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

