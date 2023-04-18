LA Lakers rumors - LeBron James wants to play with his friend Draymond Green as Lakers target major coup from the Warriors 

One of the LA Lakers' reported targets in the upcoming summer is Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green, who could leave the team in the foreseeable future. The LA Lakers and LeBron James have some changes to address in the upcoming offseason to help them improve their roster for the potential future, and Green could be their guy.

Rumors about Green joining the Lakers haven't been confirmed. However, there has been a ton of speculation recently as to the possibility of it happening. Both Draymond and LeBron have maintained a great friendship off the court, following their run-ins in previous Finals matchups.

Additionally, Green has been vocal in his admiration for the four-time NBA champion. On his podcast, the defensive forward has shown love for James on numerous occasions. The two have also interacted in a friendly manner on the court in a few instances and fans have witnessed it.

There have been no further developments when it comes to Green's plans for the future. The Warriors still have the four-time All-Star on contract this season and could extend if Draymond decides to opt into the final year of his deal. The 6-foot-6 forward has a player option that he could exercise for the 2023-24 season.

The 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year was vocal with his demands pertaining to his contract with Golden State. He made it known that he wanted a max contract prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe https://t.co/jgTcrre4GF

How will Draymond Green impact the LA Lakers?

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

There's a huge possibility that the Lakers could sign Draymond Green this summer if he doesn't pick up his player option and becomes an unrestricted free agent. If that happens, Green could help the team have a new identity for next season, especially on the defensive end.

Green specializes in defense and will command new intensity on that end of the floor for the Lakers. Draymond won't be able to address their number one priority, which is perimeter shooting. Luckily for Los Angeles, they'll get another elite playmaker in the two-time All-NBA, as it's one of the aspects of the game where he excels.

A possible major area of concern for the Lakers' front office regarding Green's addition is his age. The Warriors star has shown signs of decline because of his age. The 33-year-old is still aggressive on the defensive end, but there have been moments where offensive players have exposed his decrease in speed.

The Lakers could have a new group as they enter the 2023-24 season, with the possibility of Green wearing the purple and gold jersey alongside "King James".

