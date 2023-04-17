"We're a different team when Wiggs is here"- Draymond Green expects a massive game from Andrew Wiggins who returned to the lineup in Game 1

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins made his highly-anticipated return in the Warriors’ 126-123 Game 1 loss against Sacramento on Saturday. The game marked Wiggins’ first game since February 13, as he missed the last couple of months of the regular season due to personal reasons.

Wiggins showed a little rust, finishing with 17 points, three rebounds, and four blocks on 43.8% shooting in 28 minutes off the bench. However, he still shot just 1-for-8 (12.5%) from three, including a missed 3-pointer that would have given Golden State the lead with around 10 seconds remaining. Despite the loss, Wiggins’ return had teammate Draymond Green feeling very optimistic about the Warriors' chances moving forward.

Following the game, Green took to his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show” to speak about the massive impact of Wiggins’ return. Green also explained that he expects to see big improvements from Wiggins as he gets back into rhythm:

"We're a different team when Wiggs is here," Green said.

"We're a different team when we got Wiggs out there and first game back, he was 1-for-8 from three with some shots that he normally will hit, and I don't doubt that he's going to hit those.

"The first game back, you don't have your legs under you and to come back in that intense a** game, kudos to Wiggs. We need him, we're going to need him to continue to get better and better and at a rapid pace and I have no doubt he will."

Green added that Wiggins will also help the Warriors improve on the defensive end:

"So great to have Wiggs back and like I said, he'll continue to get better defensively as well, although he was all over the court on that end, creating some loose balls and came up with some rebounds. I like it," Green said.

Andrew Wiggins on missed go-ahead 3-pointer in Game 1 versus Sacramento

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins

Following the Golden State’s Game 1 loss to Sacramento, Andrew Wiggins spoke about his missed go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter. The shot would have put the Warriors up two with around 10 seconds remaining.

Wiggins explained that the shot felt good leaving his hands and that he expects his shooting to improve moving forward:

“That last one felt amazing,” Wiggins said.

“I’m here to compete. I believe in myself and know what I can do. I missed that shot tonight, but I know the next one’s going in.”

Meanwhile, Warriors coach Steve Kerr explained that Wiggins looked great after missing so much time:

“Wiggs was great,” Kerr said.

“So awesome to have him back. … First half he was amazing. Second half he wore down a bit but that was expected.”

Game 2 between Golden State and Sacramento will take place on Monday in Sacramento.

