“That sure smells like the hope of a Russ revival to me” - Sam Amick questions if the LA Lakers want to keep Russell Westbrook after Frank Vogel’s firing, says former COTY has always been a Russ fan

After a disappointing season for Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers, many questioned whether the former All-Star would return to LA, but the firing of Frank Vogel may open the door for a revival.

While the failures of year one of the Russell Westbrook experiment are causing severe upheaval in the LA Lakers organization, Westbrook may not be traded as a result.

A large part of the reason is that former head coach Frank Vogel received most of the blame because he did not make it work. The Athletic's Sam Amick explained the situation in a recent article.

"There was a strong sense that it was on Vogel to make the Westbrook experiment work, and the fact that it didn’t led to questions about whether Westbrook had been put in a position to succeed. That sure smells like the hope of a Russ revival to me."

With Frank Vogel no longer in the picture and another head coach on the way, a head coach that likes him could lead to the LA Lakers keeping Russell Westbrook.

More: Frank Vogel’s handling of Russell Westbrook and the inability to make him a more productive part of the team played a big role in his firing, sources tell @sam_amick Could the Lakers be hoping for a Russ revival under a new head coach?More: theathletic.com/3295039/?sourc… Frank Vogel’s handling of Russell Westbrook and the inability to make him a more productive part of the team played a big role in his firing, sources tell @sam_amick.Could the Lakers be hoping for a Russ revival under a new head coach?More: theathletic.com/3295039/?sourc… https://t.co/0gxaAkZBiR

While finding a coach committed to making Westbrook work with the current roster may not be popular with the fanbase, there is certainly evidence that the team could make that move, given the involvement of Phil Jackson.

Former COTY Phil Jackson is a Russell Westbrook fan and is helping with the LA Lakers coaching search.

Jeanie Buss and the rest of the LA Lakers organization's leadership were so disappointed that the 2021-2022 season went that they fired head coach Frank Vogel and shook up the whole organization.

Part of that shakeup is bringing in former Coach of the Year and NBA Championship-winning coach Phil Jackson to participate in the hiring process for the next head coach.

"It feels like Jeanie Buss just fired LeBron as the unofficial GM of the Lakers. It feels like she's angry about the Westbrook debacle and is bringing back Phil Jackson into the fold." @RealSkipBayless on Phil Jackson reportedly involved in Lakers coaching search:"It feels like Jeanie Buss just fired LeBron as the unofficial GM of the Lakers. It feels like she's angry about the Westbrook debacle and is bringing back Phil Jackson into the fold." .@RealSkipBayless on Phil Jackson reportedly involved in Lakers coaching search:"It feels like Jeanie Buss just fired LeBron as the unofficial GM of the Lakers. It feels like she's angry about the Westbrook debacle and is bringing back Phil Jackson into the fold." https://t.co/0HjhExysDL

Phil Jackson won multiple championships as the head coach of the LA Lakers and still carries plenty of respect within the organization.

He could also be the key to Westbrook's return, as The Athletic's Sam Amick points out that the legendary coach is fond of the former MVP.

"And how’s this for a tidbit to tie this thread up: Phil Jackson is known to have been a fan of Westbrook’s throughout his career. Sources say Phil Jackson has no interest in taking on this coaching job (or any other) himself — let’s just stop that rumor right here — but his view of Westbrook is relevant. As we’ve established, Jackson’s voice matters again."

If Phil Jackson wants Russell Westbrook to stay with the LA Lakers, he could emphasize finding a coach who wants to work with Russell Westbrook during the hiring process.

