LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports for January 30 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Atlanta Hawks host the LA Lakers on Tuesday night. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season. They last met Jan. 6, 2023, a game that the Lakers won 130-114. LeBron James had 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Trae Young had 32 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals for Atlanta.

The Lakers hold a significant 196-142 advantage against the Hawks.

LA lost 135-119 against the Houston Rockets on Monday, while Atlanda defeated the Toronto Raptors 126-125 on Sunday. The Lakers are ninth in the West with a 24-24 record. The Hawks are 11th in the East with a 19-27 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: "Blatantly rigging games": NBA fans go off on referees as LA Lakers benefit from free throw disparity vs Raptors

LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks injury reports

Lakers stars such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis have frequently featured on their injury report. However, they have been able to play through the niggles. This has been a significant improvement from the past seasons. Davis’ game count in the past three seasons stands at 36, 40 and 56 games. James missed a combined 53 games in the past two seasons.

The Atlanta Hawks do not have a lot of injury concerns, but Young was forced to miss a couple of games recently with a concussion. He returned to the lineup against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

LA Lakers injury report for January 30, 2024

The Lakers could be without LeBron James on Tuesday because of an ankle injury. Cam Reddish is expected to miss at least two weeks with a right ankle sprain. Gabe Vincent remains out after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Player Status Injury LeBron James Day-to-day Ankle Injury Cam Reddish Out Right ankle sprain Gabe Vincent Out Arthroscopic surgery on left knee

Atlanta Hawks injury report for January 30, 2024

The Hawks will be without Bruno Fernando (back injury), Vit Krejci (shoulder), De’Andre Hunter (knee) and Mouhamed Gueye (back) on Tuesday. Dejounte Murray is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Player Status Injury Bruno Fernando Out Back injury Vit Krejci Out Shoulder injury De'Andre Hunter Out Knee injury Mouhamed Gueye Out Back injury Dejounte Murray Questionable Hamstring injury

When will LeBron James return?

James has consistently featured on the LA Lakers’ injury reports this season. He is, however, cleared to play before tipoff. As per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers will determine James' game status after morning shootaround. If James doesn't play, Davis will have a bigger offensive load.

Also read: LeBron James NBA trade ideas: 5 teams who could engage LA Lakers on a deal

When will Dejounte Murray return?

Murray has missed just one game this season, the Hawks' most recent win against the Raptors on Sunday. As Murray's status has been deemed questionable, he is unlikely to play Tuesday. He could make his return Friday against the Phoenix Suns.

Also read: “Clearly telling his teammates they bums”: LeBron James’ conviction about Bronny James’ NBA starter prospects leaves fans in splits

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!