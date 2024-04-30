LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Players Stats and Box Scores for April 29, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5

The LA Lakers avoided back-to-back postseason sweeps after beating the Denver Nuggets 119-108 in Game 4. The Lakers are still facing elimination heading into Monday's game at the Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets are looking to win the series and prepare for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the next round of the playoffs.

LeBron James and Co. finally held on to their lead to win their first game of the series against the defending champions. James finished the game with 30 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Anthony Davis added 25 points, 23 rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic dropped a triple-double of 33 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists. Michael Porter Jr. had 27 points and 11 rebounds while Jamal Murray contributed with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists. Aaron Gordon had a stinker with seven points and three rebounds.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Players Stats and Box Scores for Game 5

LA Lakers Players Stats and Box Score

LeBron James had a near triple-double for the LA Lakers, finishing the game with 30 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists with four steals on 11-for-21 shooting from the field. Anthony Davis had another double-double with 17 points and 15 assists, but he was not aggressive on offense in the second half.

Austin Reaves had his best game of the series with 19 points, three rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Rui Hachimura contributed 15 points and five boards, while D'Angelo Russell had 14 points and six dimes on 6-for-15 shooting from the field, including 2-for-10 from threes.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- A. Davis 17 15 4 0 2 2 2 40 8-11 0-0 1-2 -4 R. Hachimura 15 5 1 0 0 0 0 34 6-15 2-5 1-2 -8 L. James 30 9 11 4 0 1 4 44 11-21 3-7 5-7 3 D. Russell 14 1 6 0 0 2 0 39 6-15 2-10 0-0 7 A. Reaves 19 3 4 3 2 1 0 34 6-11 1-4 6-8 1 T. Prince 4 1 0 0 1 0 2 19 0-5 0-3 4-4 -5 J. Hayes 1 5 0 0 0 2 2 7 0-0 0-0 1-2 6 S. Dinwiddie 6 1 3 0 1 0 1 14 2-4 2-4 0-2 -5 G. Vincent 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 0-2 0-2 0-0 -5 J. Vanderbilt DNP C. Wood DNP M. Lewis DNP M. Christie DNP

Denver Nuggets Players Stats and Box Score

Nikola Jokic also had a near triple-double for the Denver Nuggets with 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists. Jokic had trouble taking care of the ball with seven turnovers, but went 12-for-21 from the floor. Michael Porter Jr. was huge with 26 points on 8-for-12 shooting from beyond the arc.

Jamal Murray was the hero for the Nuggets, hitting another game-winner and finishing with 32 points, three rebounds and seven assists. Aaron Gordon did not have a good offensive night, but his rebounding was huge down the stretch. He had seven points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- A. Gordon 7 13 6 1 1 3 2 46 3-7 1-2 0-0 3 M. Porter Jr. 26 4 1 2 0 1 3 46 8-12 5-7 5-6 12 N. Jokic 25 20 9 0 0 7 1 41 12-21 1-5 0-0 7 J. Murray 32 3 7 1 0 2 2 39 13-28 5-10 1-1 3 K. Caldwell-Pope 5 3 3 1 0 0 3 33 2-10 1-6 0-0 -1 P. Watson 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 1-1 1-1 0-0 -5 J. Holiday 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 -10 R. Jackson 8 2 1 1 0 0 2 18 3-8 2-6 0-0 -2 C. Braun 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0-2 0-1 2-2 3 Z. Nnaji DNP H. Tyson DNP D. Jordan DNP J. Pickett DNP J. Strawther DNP

LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets game summary

The LA Lakers took another lead into the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of their first-round series. The game was close for the entire second half, with both teams trading buckets in the final three minutes.

Jamal Murray gave the Nuggets a two-point lead with about a minute remaining following an Aaron Gordon offensive rebound. LeBron James tied the score after hitting two clutch free throws with 26 seconds left in the game.

Murray had the ball in his hands, a familiar sight for the Nuggets and the Lakers, since he hit a game-winner in Game 2. He did exactly the same thing with four seconds left, hitting a tough jump shot to give Denver a 108-106 lead. Taurean Prince' last-ditch shot from halfcourt was way short as the defending champs eliminated the Lakers from the postseason.

