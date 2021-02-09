LA Lakers will visit the White House confirms Press Secretary Jen Psaki | NBA News

The LA Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship, but weren't able to pay a visit to the White House because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It is a custom that has been followed by the teams winning the NBA championship since 1963. The White House has come out with an update on that front, which will be covered in this edition of the NBA News Roundup.

NBA News Roundup: The White House will welcome LA Lakers once it is Covid-safe

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has revealed that both NBA champions LA Lakers and NFL winners Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be welcomed to the building for the customary visit once it is Covid-safe. Here is the official qoute from the Press Secretary-

"It's very exciting, the outcome of the Super Bowl, I guess, if you're a fan of the Buccaneers," Psaki told reporters Monday at a press briefing. "But we will be inviting…the Buccaneers as well as the 2020 NBA champions, the Lakers, when it is COVID safe."

The LA Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship, beating the Miami Heat in six games. However, due to the Coronavirus pandeic, a visit couldn't be organised.

LA Lakers talisman LeBron James was also asked to share his thoughts on the subject recently, but the 4 time champion divulged that he had no knowledge on the matter.

It's Game Day at STAPLES Center 🙌 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/bFUln1m9Pz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 8, 2021

Recent NBA champions refrained from visiting the White House during Donald Trump's reign, citing ideological differences. It was a controversial topic for 4 years, and LeBron James was one of the stars who condemned the former president's policies and thought process.

However, with Joe Biden being the new president, the LA Lakers will most likely continue the decades-old custom. The reigning champs are currently in the process of defending their ring and have done a good job so far. They are second in the Western Conference with a 18-6 record and are firm favorites to retain the Larry O'Brien trophy.

