LA Rams WR reacts in 1-word to LeBron James' courtside NHL jersey choice during Lakers game 

LeBron James' love for Ohio goes beyond basketball. From giving back to the community to supporting college and state-based sports teams, the LA Lakers star has been faithful to his community.

Ad

One of his latest public support was for the Columbus, Ohio-based Columbus Blue Jackets team. On Wednesday, as the LA Lakers faced the Denver Nuggets, the superstar player entered the arena in the National Hockey League's team jersey.

After the game, the four-time NBA champion posted a series of pictures on his Instagram post in the Jackets' jersey. One of the featured pictures also showed the Lakers star interacting with his son courtside.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

James' post was flooded with comments from fans and followers. One of the big names dropping comments was LA Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who simply wrote "23".

Puka Nacua comment (Source: @kingjames/Instagram)

JJ Redick gives latest update about LeBron James' return

LeBron James has been out for almost two weeks due to a groin injury. After playing 34 minutes in the game against the Boston Celtics on March 8, the Lakers star exited the game with the injury.

Ad

Since then the Lakers star has missed five games with the team going 3-2 in his absence. Before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, head coach JJ Redick gave the latest update on the Lakers superstar.

According to Sportskeeda's Mark Media, Redick said that he was "hopeful" that James would be able to play against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

With James back on the roster, the Lakers would be expected to make a last push for the No. 2 spot. They are currently ranked third (43-25) behind the Houston Rockets.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After trading for Luka Doncic, the Lakers rose to become one of the title contenders. Before James went out with the injury, the Lakers were on a nine-game winning streak. The addition of Doncic has made the Lakers offense more lethal and helped James get more open shots, both from the field and the 3-point line.

Moreover, the Lakers also had the No. 1 defense in the league during the nine-game winning stretch. With the historically great postseason performers in James and Doncic, the Lakers have a chance to make a run for the title.

As for LeBron James, he is far from being washed out at 40 years of age and the mileage of playing 22 years in the league. So far he has played 58 games in the 2024-25 season and averaging 25.0 points per game (21 consecutive years with 25 points or more). He is also averaging 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.