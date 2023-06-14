“Laker fans are real greedy” – Shaquille O'Neal wants LeBron James’ statue in LA for winning ‘Bubble championship’

The question of if the LA Lakers should give LeBron James a statue when he retires has been tossed around and Shaquille O'Neal shares his take on the topic. James has had historic stints with various teams throughout his career, so it's hard not to deny that he could get honored by the franchises he's been with.

When LeBron joined the Lakers back in 2018, he already had tons of experience with him. Even though he wasn't as athletic, he was still able to perform at an all-time level for Los Angles. Due to this, he was able to give the team a championship back in 2020.

Shaq is one of the few people who has no problem with James getting honored by the team by erecting a statue for him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He did win a championship with the Lakers, a lot of people say that don't count. Well, if you don't count his, you can't count Mr. Tim Duncan's bubble championship. If we're gonna count Tim Duncan's championship during the lockout year, we'll have to count that." O'Neal said.

"So, LeBron is one, as a Laker. He broke the [scoring] record as a Laker. Would I oppose him having a statue? I would not. If they wanna give him a statue, I'd be fine with that. Great player, great for the league. And he did what he was supposed to do as a Laker."

"Laker fans are greedy, 'Okay you got us this bubble championship, but when are you going to give us another?' It’s always that."

Fans are still waiting on LeBron's final decision. After they lost against the eventual NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, the four-time champion brought up the topic of retirement. Looking at how he played out his time with the Lakers, he deserves to be honored one way or another.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Shaq the Rizzler" - Shaquille O'Neal DMing 'Home Depot girl' Ariana Josephine had NBA fans in split

After winning the championship, Nikola Jokic was welcomed to the "Big Man Alliance" by Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal has shown support to Nikola Jokic since emerging as one of the best players in the league. Despite their difference in playstyle, the four-time champion still recognizes the talent that goes into how Jokic plays.

Shortly after winning the Larry O'Brien trophy, Shaq posted on Instagram, welcoming the Serbian center to the "Big Man Alliance."

Through five games against the Miami Heat, the Joker made outstanding plays for the Nuggets. He averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists to lead his team and win the Finals MVP. Following their win, Jokic became the sixth player to win the Finals MVP who was born outside of the US.

Also read: “I’m probably not going to pass this” – When Shaquille O'Neal revealed passing a test with ‘Rhyme Style’ in 10 minutes

Poll : 0 votes