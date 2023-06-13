"Shaq the Rizzler" - Shaquille O'Neal DMing 'Home Depot girl' Ariana Josephine had NBA fans in split

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the greatest basketball players to have ever played in the NBA. However, O'Neal is also known to have been with a number of different women throughout the years. In 2019, Shaquille O'Neal was confirmed to be dating Annie Ilonzeh as they were seen holding hands in public. It is unclear if the two are still together.

In a hilarious post via Twitter, NBA fans have been reacting to the news of Shaq sending a private message to an individual from Home Depot via Instagram. In the chat, O'Neal showed his care for the woman's well-being, despite not knowing who the person is.

NBA fans being fans, started to reply with memes, gifs, and hilarious comments as their humor remains unmatched.

chauncy @tripleOGXO @LegionHoops shaq really on timing right now @LegionHoops shaq really on timing right now

WhoDeyTalkin2 @whodeythinkdeyR 🤣 @LegionHoops I could hear his voice while reading his part @LegionHoops I could hear his voice while reading his part😭🤣

Here is the original post with Shaquille O'Neal sending the private message. The fans also discovered, via social media, that the woman works at Home Depot. On Twitter or Instagram, there have not been any updates yet regarding this funny encounter between the two.

Interestingly enough, this happened before the last game of the NBA Finals with no TNT segment for subtle jokes to be made.

Shaquille O'Neal's past relationship with Shaunie Henderson (2002-2011)

Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie Henderson were married in 2002 and went on to have four children together (Shareef, Shaqir, Amirah, and Me'arah). However, they separated after five years of marriage as the relationship apparently became too toxic for both to remain together.

On May 2022, Shaunie Henderson got married again, but this time to Keion Henderson, the founder of The Lighthouse Church and Ministries.

Shaq later revealed in an interview with People magazine, how badly he treated Shaunie when they were still married. He said:

"I was a d**khead,” O'Neal said. “You don’t know how good you got something ’til it’s gone."

Shaq also praised his ex-wife in an episode from "The Pivot Podcast," mentioning how all the blame should be put on him for how their marriage ended.

"I was bad,” O'Neal said. “She was awesome. She really was. It was all me.”

