"Lakers gotta do this to Kim Kardashian" - New York Knicks denying Emily Ratajkowski free courtside seat has NBA fans in frenzy

The New York Knicks are causing a stir among NBA fans by allegedly refusing to provide Emily Ratajkowski with her usual complimentary courtside seat. The model and actress has been noticeably absent from her customary front-row spot, prompting speculation about the reasons behind the Knicks' decision.

Many fans speculate that Ratajkowsi has been left out of her usual VIP seats after leaving the Heat-Knicks game early on Nov. 24. The Knicks, who were down by 21 points, came back and won by two points, 100-98.

Some basketball fans lauded the move by the Knicks and that it should be implemented by other teams like the LA Lakers to Kim Kardashian. One tweeted:

"Lakers gotta do this to Kim Kardashian bruh she was on her phone in the middle of the IST game why buy tickets if you don't care about the game"

Of course, some fans say that she deserved to be treated this way by the organization:

With Knicks fans dreading team owner James Dolan, they feel that this is a rare win for him in managing the team:

With the way the New York Knicks denied Ratajkowski, some fans feel that ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith should be next after all his rants about the team:

Why did Emily Ratajowski leave the New York Knicks game early?

Supermodel Emiily Ratajkowski faced criticism for reportedly leaving a crucial New York Knicks game against the Heat, with Irina Shayk just before their comeback win.

Following their early exit, Ratajkowski supposedly sought complimentary seats for a Rangers game at Madison Square Garden but was allegedly denied. Despite an MSG spokesperson asserting that no complimentary Rangers tickets were offered, the model is still welcome to purchase tickets.

“Emily was not offered comped tickets for the Rangers. She was offered, and is welcome, to buy great seats any time," said a source as reported by Page Six.

According to the camp of Ratajkowski, her reason to leave the game early was to attend to a personal family matter.

“Emily was unaware of any issue, given that she and Irina left the game early due to a childcare issue at home," a source close to Ratajkowski asaid to Page Six.

The incident sparked discussions about celebrity treatment at sports events, with fans questioning the circumstances of Ratajkowski's departure and the subsequent backstage photos.

Ratajkowski, known for attending MSG with Pete Davidson, may find it challenging to secure prime floor seats in the future. Some see the incident as similar to what happened with New York Knicks superfan and celebrity Spike Lee in the past.