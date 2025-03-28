"Lakers with him, Luka, LeBron" - NBA fans in frenzy over Domantas Sabonis’ uncertain Kings tenure

Domantas Sabonis could look to leave his current team and force his way out next season. According to experts, the star center could end his tenure with the Sacramento Kings in the 2025-26 season if the team fails to establish a direction.

Ad

On Friday, NBA insider Brett Siegel reported the league believes the Kings could be one of the biggest sellers in the trade market.

"Many around the league are preparing for the possibility of the Kings becoming big sellers ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline next February, which would likely result in Sabonis requesting a trade should a clear direction not present itself," Siegel wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Because of this, fans immediately thought of which teams could trade for the big man. Here are some of what the fans said:

"Lakers with him, Luka, Bron…. Oooooof," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He would be a great fit with Warriors or the Heat," another fan tweeted.

"He’d make hawks a top 4 eastern conference team with Trae Dyson Zach and JJ," one fan commented.

Other fans thought it would be a good idea if the Kings didn't trade the All-Star center.

"He should stay though. Their squad just needs better defensive play so, trade away some players & draft some defenders. DeMar, LaVine & Sabo can put up 20 each while Monk drops 10-15. Defending is the issue they have been having for the last several years. Upgrade in that department & Kings can compete." a fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Sabonis a weird piece to add in to a team," another fan commented.

"Would be a shame to lose Sabonis on the Kings," one fan wrote.

The Kings traded Sabonis' co-star, De'Aaron Fox, to the San Antonio Spurs in the middle of the season. This move was made after the management fired coach Mike Brown. Since then, the team has not performed well and could potentially miss the postseason for the second straight year.

Ad

Also read: Heat legend omits Bam Adebayo from top 5 centers list ft. Domantas Sabonis to inspire struggling Miami star

Domantas Sabonis to miss the EuroBasket 2025

According to BasketNets, Domantas Sabonis is expected to miss the EuroBasket 2025 due to personal concerns. Lithuania will not have access to the "Twin Towers" of Sabonis and his Kings teammate, Jonas Valanciunas.

Sabonis has struggled with injuries lately, reaggravating his hamstring injury on March 15. The big man has played 61 games this season, missing a few games because of various injuries. He'll likely spend the offseason to allow his body to recover.

Ad

This season, Sabonis has played some of the best basketball of his career. He's averaging 19.0 points, 14.0 rebounds (the most in the league), and 6.1 assists.

Despite the numbers he's put up this year, he doesn't get recognized enough because of Sacramento's lack of success. The Kings are ninth in the Western Conference with a 36-37 record.

Also read: Domantas Sabonis ties Kevin Love for most consecutive double-doubles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.