Lakers' legendary coach Phil Jackson drops cryptic post hinting disapproval of NBA scheduling games on Easter & Christmas

Legendary NBA coach Phil Jackson was unhappy with the league's decision to have games on Easter Sunday and Christmas. Jackson was critical of the NBA's scheduling that happens on important Christian holidays. He voiced his displeasure amid the postseason games on Easter.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the 11-time NBA champion coach dropped a cryptic message about how Adam Silver's office is "testing the faith" for putting games on sacred days such as Christmas, which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, and Easter Sunday, a Christian festival that commemorates the resurrection of Christ.

"Again the NBA tests faith by playing multiple games on Christmas and Easter…sacred days," Jackson tweeted.

The NBA has been holding games on Christmas since 1947, so it's an annual tradition. There's no special schedule for Easter Sunday, and it's just a coincidence that several NBA playoff games were played on the day.

Phil Jackson was raised by Pentecostal Christian parents, instilling a strong faith and prayer in the legendary coach. However, his nickname "Zen Master" points to the integration of Buddhism and other religions into his faith.

Jackson used his spiritual beliefs in his coaching philosophy, which was effective, considering he won 11 NBA championships.

"Basketball was all about power," Jackson told the New York Times in 1996. "Who had the biggest guys, who played the roughest game, who could intimidate who. Our system moves away from that. The whole concept is to defy pressures, to work against another team's force. Basically we try to get the other team to overload in one area and then work with their energy."

Jackson coached some of the greatest players in history, such as Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and Pau Gasol. He won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and five with the LA Lakers. He also has three three-peats in his resume.

Shaquille O'Neal's biggest regret was not listening to Phil Jackson's advice

Shaquille O'Neal's biggest regret was not listening to Phil Jackson's advice. (Photo: IMAGN)

Phil Jackson helped Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant win three straight NBA championships from 2000 to 2002. The dominant duo even went to the 2004 NBA Finals but lost to the Detroit Pistons. O'Neal was traded the following offseason to the Miami Heat.

In his autobiography released in 2011, O'Neal shared that Jackson tried to convince him to get surgery on his hallux rigidus disorder. It was an early form of arthritis, but it could have been managed properly, which should have extended Shaq's playing career.

"He told me, 'If you get this done right, you can play until you're forty.' I wish I had listened to him," O'Neal wrote, according to Basketball Network.

O'Neal would play until he was 39 years old, but his decline started in 2007 when he was hampered by injuries. He had a resurgent year in 2009 with the Phoenix Suns, but his last two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010 and Boston Celtics in 2011 were forgettable.

