Lakers reportedly looking for potential “fire sales” to strengthen squad

Following the offseason trades, the LA Lakers were expected to have a successful 2023–24 season. The season, however, has yielded mixed results for the team. With trade rumors swirling around numerous teams, the Lakers are eager to add key components to their roster.

Pascal Siakam, Landry Shamet, Spencer Dinwiddie, Danilo Gallinari, Collin Sexton, Talen Horton and Gordon Hayward are some of the names that the Lakers might want to look for in the trade.

The Lakers are neither among the top offensive teams nor the top defensive teams in the league. They are 18th in the league in defensive ratings and 12th in the league in offensive ratings. Players like Siakam and Dinwiddie can substantially improve their offense.

“They’re still evaluating their needs and will continue to monitor the league, including potential fire sales in Toronto, Washington, Utah, Brooklyn and/or Charlotte that could make useful rotation players available,” reported Jovan Buha.

They can also acquire Tucker, who has already played with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He can be a great on-ball defender while still having the ability to create his shots.

Given the situation, the Lakers are in dire need of another player on the team who can create his offense.

Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura set to return for Lakers against the Rockets

After missing time due to injuries, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura are scheduled to return for the Lakers against the Houston Rockets. Vanderbilt hasn't played for the Lakers this season due to a heel injury.

Hachimura, a key member of the Lakers' core, is also expected to return. He missed the previous four games owing to a sinus injury. However, LeBron James was listed as questionable for Saturday's game.

The injury reports had some bigger news as well when Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish were also listed as probable for the contest. Reddish was out of the Lakers lineup due to a groin injury. On the other hand, Hayes suffered an elbow injury in the Lakers game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

The Lakers have Anthony Davis as probable against the Rockets. He and LeBron have missed only one game throughout the season, and it is mostly due to the multiple injuries that the Lakers’ roster was down with. Gabe Vincent is one player who is still going to sit out with a knee injury.