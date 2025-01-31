Lakers trade rumors: $53,827,872 breakout star real reason behind LeBron James' agent not forcing De'Aaron Fox to LA 

When the De'Aaron Fox trade rumors first emerged, the LA Lakers were instantly ruled out as a destination despite the Kings star and LeBron James sharing the same agent. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul represents both players and is also Anthony Davis's agent. Many believed Fox didn't want to land with the Lakers.

However, the latest report from insider Marc Stein suggests that's not the case. Rich Paul has actively avoided forcing Fox to LA. Paul and Klutch have "direct knowledge" of the Lakers' dealings because of clients James and Davis. The duo knows the team's desire to retain Austin Reaves, which takes away their shot at acquiring Fox.

Reaves, who signed a four-year deal worth $53,827,872 in 2023, is LA's best young asset, and the Kings would likely want him in return for Fox.

"Among the reasons why Lakers are not Fox's preferred destination: Klutch has direction knowledge of many Lakers dealings, thanks to its representation of LeBron James and Anthony Davis," Stein reported.

"Which means, Klutch knows, as sources tell The Stein Lein, that the Lakers have zero intention of parting with Sacramento's presumed top target in any Fox discussion: Austin Reaves."

Austin Reaves is having a breakout season. He is averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 44.6%, including 36.1% from 3. Reaves is the Lakers' starting point guard this year and has excellent rapport with LeBron James and Anthony Davis as one of their most trusted allies. Reaves is also on a team-friendly $12,976,362 deal this year.

