Lakers trade rumors: Analyst floats blockbuster idea to land De'Aaron Fox with package around $18,483,220 rookie, Reaves and Hachimura

NBA analyst Jason Timpf sparked an engaging debate on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday by posting a thought-provoking poll for Lakers fans. He posed a simple yet intriguing question to the Purple and Gold faithful on whether GM Rob Pelinka should pursue a blockbuster trade for De'Aaron Fox, centered around a package featuring Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

Timpf acknowledged that the Sacramento Kings would likely never consider trading Fox to a conference rival. However, he proposed a trade scenario that would require the Lakers to part ways with Reaves, Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

"Disclaimer: The Kings would never, ever, ever trade Fox to the Lakers," Timpf tweeted. "But just for fun, Lakers fans, would you trade Austin, Rui and Dalton with 2 FRPs and 2 SRPs to the Kings for Fox?"

According to multiple reports, the Kings are open to entertaining trade offers for De'Aaron Fox and would consider moving the star point guard if presented with the right assets.

Timpf believes that if the Lakers manage to assemble the trade package he proposed, it could be a mutually beneficial deal for both teams. The analyst explained how acquiring the three Lakers players, along with multiple draft picks, could provide long-term value for the Kings as well as help them fight for a championship now.

"Again, acknowledging it will never happen, I kind of like this deal for the Kings," Timpf added. They could absolutely use an upgrade at PF, which Rui would provide, and Austin slots nicely in the backcourt next to Keon Ellis.

"And it's only 2 FRPs, but you also get Dalton as a potential future talent. Would be a nice mix of win-now stuff with assets for the future."

De'Aaron Fox not interested in joining Lakers

The chances of De'Aaron Fox being traded before the Feb. 6 deadline have significantly increased, especially with the Sacramento Kings now open to listening to offers. However, despite the trade speculation, the star point guard has no interest in joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers.

"One thing I can say with Rich Paul, we know he's got LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers," ESPN's Shams Charanai said. "I'm told the Lakers are not part of that destination of choice for De'Aaron Fox potentially, but he is now potentially entering the NBA's trade market."

According to reports, Fox's preferred destination is the San Antonio Spurs. If traded, he is reportedly willing to sign a long-term contract with Victor Wembanyama's team.

