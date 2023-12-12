“Lakers are so used to winning”: Austin Reaves fuels rumors of 17x champs not raising NBA Cup banner

The LA Lakers are the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament champions, thanks to Austin Reaves' 28-point game off the bench in the final against the Indiana Pacers.

After the Lakers prevailed over the Pacers in Las Vegas, Nevada, confetti was thrown, medals were awarded, trophies were handed, and the team celebrated with a champagne shower in the locker room.

The dust has settled, and the teams that participated in the In-Season Tournament Final Four are back to their regular-season schedule.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, some wonder if there should be a parade for the champions, a fan's day, or even a banner-raising to honor the team's win in the In-Season Tournament. NBAI Insider Sham Charania asked Austin Reaves the same question.

"The Lakers are so used to winning championships, like actual championships, I don't think we'll raise a banner but you know what it is to for anybody to win that tournament- that's special thou," said Reaves. "Regardless if we do or don't, I will be happy for it. You know, like raise a real championship banner this year."

Expand Tweet

Austin Reaves says the younger Lakers players were begging them to win the IST

The Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, made it clear that they wanted to win the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. This was partly because of the cash prize of $500,000 per player.

The money may not mean much for LeBron James, who is earning $47 million for the 2023-24 season, but it means a lot for players who are not making as much as the stars and mid-level exceptions do.

In Austin Reaves' interview, Michelle Beadle also asked when the money would be given to the team.

"I don't think- I honestly don't know the answer to that question. Someone told me at the latest we get it by January 15. But I don't know. I don't know if anybody got any of the money yet," answered Reaves.

Austin Reaves then shared that the Lakers were motivated to win the title for the players who were not earning as much.

"All the young guys were running around even before the game like, 'Please win, please win.', 2-ways were like 'This is a $150,000 game for us, we need you to win."

Expand Tweet

The Los Angeles Lakers will now resume their regular-season schedule. They will face the Dallas Mavericks on the road on December 12 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.